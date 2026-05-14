JOURNAL LAUNCH x CERAMICS EXHIBITION

Join the Studio Tour / Panel Discussion / Pottery Trivia to celebrate the launch of our July issue of The Journal of Australian Ceramics alongside the CONTINUUM Exhibition of small ceramic works by members of The Australian Ceramics Association.
The day will unfold as follows:
– STUDIO TOUR
Pottery For The Planet
Meet at Pottery For The Planet: 22 Action Street, Noosaville.
Go behind the scenes of this busy Sunshine Coast pottery and hear from the team who make it happen! *Belmondo’s Organic Market next door to Pottery for the Planet has coffee and food – 59 Rene Street, Noosaville QLD 4566
– BYO LUNCH IN THE PARK
RSL Memorial Park
Meet at RSL Memorial Park, Tewantin.
Sit and lunch with The Journal of Australian Ceramics team – anyone welcome to join us for conversation under the trees, please BYO snacks. Getting to the RSL Memorial Park (immediately north of Noosa Regional Gallery) requires driving – we will coordinate car-pooling closer to the day, and BUS 632 and BUS 628 are also available
– PANEL DISCUSSION & EXHIBITION
Noosa Regional Gallery
Meet at Noosa Regional Gallery, 9 Pelican St, Tewantin.
Explore the topic ‘Money & Meaning in Ceramics‘ with our panel. This is a public program hosted by Noosa Regional Gallery for CONTINUUM, an exhibition of small ceramic work by members of The Australian Ceramics Association. Panellists: Mollie Bosworth, Aelish Healy, Louise Mayhew, and Clairy Laurence; facilitators: Jane Orme and Dee Taylor-Graham.
PANEL FOCUS:
- How do we manage to keep ceramics a focus within our complicated lives?
- What does success mean? What is it built upon?
- Are the challenges in our field making us better? Are we looking at our challenges clearly? Are we building for the future?
- What does pricing do? How is money influencing our community?
- How does meaning intersect with staying alive? Why are we making? How are we connecting?
3:00 PM – 3:30 PM
GRAB A DRINK AND GET READY!
The Marina Bar Noosa
Meet at Marina Bar Noosa, 2 Parkyn Ct, Tewantin.
Get yourself a beer and a snack and we will organise folk into teams, or you can find your pals, collect your pottery trivia answer sheet, pens, flags etc
3:30 PM – 4:30 PM
POTTERY TRIVIA!
Pottery Trivia hosted by Robyn Phelan! With prizes! The official event closes at 4.30pm, but you are welcome to stay on and mingle until late. Potters are the best…
The event is free but we’d love you to register your interest to give us an idea of numbers.
REGISTER ON EVENTBRITE. Hope to see you there!
For more information click here