JOURNAL LAUNCH x CERAMICS EXHIBITION

Join the Studio Tour / Panel Discussion / Pottery Trivia to celebrate the launch of our July issue of The Journal of Australian Ceramics alongside the CONTINUUM Exhibition of small ceramic works by members of The Australian Ceramics Association.

The day will unfold as follows:



11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

STUDIO TOUR

Pottery For The Planet

Meet at Pottery For The Planet: 22 Action Street, Noosaville.

Go behind the scenes of this busy Sunshine Coast pottery and hear from the team who make it happen! *Belmondo’s Organic Market next door to Pottery for the Planet has coffee and food – 59 Rene Street, Noosaville QLD 4566



12:15 PM – 12:45 PM

BYO LUNCH IN THE PARK

RSL Memorial Park

Meet at RSL Memorial Park, Tewantin.

Sit and lunch with The Journal of Australian Ceramics team – anyone welcome to join us for conversation under the trees, please BYO snacks. Getting to the RSL Memorial Park (immediately north of Noosa Regional Gallery) requires driving – we will coordinate car-pooling closer to the day, and BUS 632 and BUS 628 are also available



1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

PANEL DISCUSSION & EXHIBITION

Noosa Regional Gallery

Meet at Noosa Regional Gallery, 9 Pelican St, Tewantin.

Explore the topic ‘Money & Meaning in Ceramics‘ with our panel. This is a public program hosted by Noosa Regional Gallery for CONTINUUM, an exhibition of small ceramic work by members of The Australian Ceramics Association. Panellists: Mollie Bosworth, Aelish Healy, Louise Mayhew, and Clairy Laurence; facilitators: Jane Orme and Dee Taylor-Graham.



PANEL FOCUS: