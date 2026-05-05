Fiona Bilbrough: Trompe l'oeil

Fiona Bilbrough is a Gippsland-based artist, primarily specialising in still life and portraiture, though she has recently developed a growing passion for landscapes inspired by her new, picturesque surroundings. This exhibition features smaller works. Many of which serve as pre-studies for larger paintings, capturing the fleeting light and vast horizons of South Gippsland. Through these intimate pieces the artist invites you to explore some of the region’s charms.

“I, myself, am often overwhelmed by the sheer beauty and diversity of the landscape from rolling hills and rugged coastlines.”