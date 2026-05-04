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Zilla & Brook

Family Fiesta heads to the Forest in 2026!

MPAC represents Family Fiesta this July for kids to explore everything about world of forest.

Festivals & Programs

Event Details

Category

Festivals & Programs

Event Starts

Jul 1, 2026 11:00

Event Ends

Jul 4, 2026 14:00

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Venue

The Ian Potter Centre for Performing Arts

Location

48 Exhibition Walk, Clayton VIC, Australia

Family Fiesta is back at MPAC these July school holidays, inviting children aged 0–12 and their families to step into the forest and discover a world of wonder.

Across four days, the MPAC precinct transforms into a lively ecosystem of theatre, dance, music, art and hands‑on discovery. Journey beneath the soil in immersive theatre, encounter fungi in curious creative play, dance through dreamlike worlds, make music, explore science, and meet the creatures and stories that bring forests to life. With a mix of free drop‑in activities and affordable ticketed shows, Family Fiesta is a joyful celebration of imagination, learning and connection for the whole family.

For more information click here

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