Family Fiesta heads to the Forest in 2026!

Family Fiesta is back at MPAC these July school holidays, inviting children aged 0–12 and their families to step into the forest and discover a world of wonder.

Across four days, the MPAC precinct transforms into a lively ecosystem of theatre, dance, music, art and hands‑on discovery. Journey beneath the soil in immersive theatre, encounter fungi in curious creative play, dance through dreamlike worlds, make music, explore science, and meet the creatures and stories that bring forests to life. With a mix of free drop‑in activities and affordable ticketed shows, Family Fiesta is a joyful celebration of imagination, learning and connection for the whole family.