Bowerbird Arts Trail – South Coast NSW Open Studios, June Long Weekend

The Bowerbird Arts Trail is a curated open‑studio weekend across the South Coast of NSW, held over the June Long Weekend. Visitors are invited to explore working artist studios from Batemans Bay to Broulee. This self‑guided trail offers a rare chance to meet artists in their creative environments, see works in progress, and gain insight into diverse practices including painting, glass, paper, prints, ceramics, textiles and sculpture.

Studios are set within coastal gardens, bushland settings and neighbourhood spaces, creating a relaxed and immersive experience. Visitors can engage directly with makers, enjoy demonstrations, and purchase original work straight from the studio.

The Bowerbird Arts Trail celebrates the region’s creative community and the landscapes that inspire it, offering an accessible and enriching arts experience for all ages.