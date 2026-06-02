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Waverley Council

Bondi Festival

Bondi Festival returns in 2026 with a vibrant, joyous winter program by the sea

Festivals & Programs

Event Details

Category

Festivals & Programs

Event Starts

Jul 3, 2026

Event Ends

Jul 19, 2026

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Venue

Bondi Beach

Location

Bondi Beach

Waverley Council is thrilled to announce the program for the 2026 Bondi Festival, bringing a fun and thought-provoking program of music, theatre, comedy, visual arts and immersive experiences to Bondi Beach from Friday 3 July to Sunday 19 July 2026.

 

Taking over iconic venues across Bondi, the 17-day, all-inclusive festival makes its triumphant return to Bondi Pavilion and surrounds.

 

Alongside the exciting arts program, visitors can enjoy festival favourites, including the beloved Bondi Festival Ice Rink and Bondi Vista Ferris Wheel, a 25-metre-high structure with 360-degree views of the breathtaking Bondi Beach.

2026 is also a special year for Bondi Festival. Bondi’s postcode is 2026, giving rise to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to unite the community around a uniquely symbolic milestone.

Bondi Festival Food Markets return bigger and better in 2026 following their hugely successful debut last year. Across three delicious weekends, Bondi Park becomes a vibrant hub of flavour, with Blue Sky Markets curating a diverse spread of hot food, ready-to-eat bites, artisan drinks and sweet treats.

 

All the while, Music in the Park provides a relaxed and lively soundtrack, with local DJs and musicians creating the perfect atmosphere to eat, unwind and soak up the festival by the sea.

For more information click here

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