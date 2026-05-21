Come and experience humour, heart, live music and pure theatrical magic from Aotearoa New Zealand’s legendary Indian Ink Theatre Company, with a new dramatic comedy, Balloon Dog. From master theatre maker and actor Jacob Rajan and director and co-writer Justin Lewis (the team who brought us the acclaimed Guru of Chai in 2023), this is a unique chance to see this internationally acclaimed company on a strictly limited Australian tour.

When a five-year-old girl befriends a lonely migrant worker, her family unravels, opening them up to face uncomfortable truths about themselves… and the world beyond their front gate. 1800s Calcutta becomes 21st Century Auckland in Indian Ink’s stage adaptation of the classic story, Kabuliwala, from India’s beloved Nobel laureate, Rabindranath Tagore.

You’ll leave this show feeling big hearted, inspired, and with an answer to the question – would you open your door to a stranger?