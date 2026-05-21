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Merrigong Theatre Company

Balloon Dog

Merrigong Theatre Company presents an Indian Ink Theatre Company production A beautifully tender tale that reveals that we are all more alike than we think

Performing Arts Guide

Event Details

Category

Performing Arts Guide

Event Starts

Jul 1, 2026 19:30

Event Ends

Jul 5, 2026 21:00

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Venue

Merrigong Theatre Company

Location

32 Burelli St, Wollongong NSW 2500

Come and experience humour, heart, live music and pure theatrical magic from Aotearoa New Zealand’s legendary Indian Ink Theatre Company, with a new dramatic comedy, Balloon Dog. From master theatre maker and actor Jacob Rajan and director and co-writer Justin Lewis (the team who brought us the acclaimed Guru of Chai in 2023), this is a unique chance to see this internationally acclaimed company on a strictly limited Australian tour.

 

When a five-year-old girl befriends a lonely migrant worker, her family unravels, opening them up to face uncomfortable truths about themselves… and the world beyond their front gate. 1800s Calcutta becomes 21st Century Auckland in Indian Ink’s stage adaptation of the classic story, Kabuliwala, from India’s beloved Nobel laureate, Rabindranath Tagore.

 

You’ll leave this show feeling big hearted, inspired, and with an answer to the question – would you open your door to a stranger?

For more information click here

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