Firestation Print Studio

Print Clubs & Print Club Outreach Workshops support promotion and celebration of arts programs with a wide audience. These programs promote the City of Stonnington as a creative destination for community residents and those outside the boundaries and connects communities through equitable, inclusive and accessible creative practice. Lino Club supports all local creative individuals and their growth as artists – including people experiencing vulnerability or disadvantage.

PRICING

$11 – $30 per session

BLACK RELIEF PRINTING INK PROVIDED $11 – $30 per session You bring whatever you like to work on, and you may use the presses. It’s very social, with lots of laughs. You learn a lot from others and teach others too. Those new to printmaking work alongside established printmakers.

REMEMBER – closed toed shoes only in print studios.

As always, smile, learn, share knowledge and create! LINO CLUB EXHIBITION July 2026!

LinoClub not only provides a community where all artists are provided access to mentors and facilities but now also offers an annual opportunity to exhibit.