Firestation Print Studio
PRINT CLUBS
Print Clubs & Print Club Outreach Workshops support promotion and celebration of arts programs with a wide audience. These programs promote the City of Stonnington as a creative destination for community residents and those outside the boundaries and connects communities through equitable, inclusive and accessible creative practice. Lino Club supports all local creative individuals and their growth as artists – including people experiencing vulnerability or disadvantage.
$11 – $30 per session
BLACK RELIEF PRINTING INK PROVIDED
You bring whatever you like to work on, and you may use the presses. It’s very social, with lots of laughs. You learn a lot from others and teach others too. Those new to printmaking work alongside established printmakers.
REMEMBER – closed toed shoes only in print studios.
As always, smile, learn, share knowledge and create!
LINO CLUB EXHIBITION July 2026!
LinoClub not only provides a community where all artists are provided access to mentors and facilities but now also offers an annual opportunity to exhibit.
REDUCTION LINO CLUB SATURDAY SESSIONS 9.30am – 12.30pm
Saturday morning per month with Abbi Gilbert
Sessions are the 1st Saturday of the month
Minimum 4 participants
LINO CLUB SATURDAY SESSIONS (after reduction club), 1-4pm
First Sat of the month, after Reduction Linoclub
2-3 supervisors, three presses and backroom
SATURDAY LINO CLUB & REDUCTION LINO CLUB
UPCOMING DATES:
Sat June 13th
Sat July 4th
Sat Aug 1st
LINO CLUB FRIDAY SESSIONS 10am – 1pm
Mid month 10 – 1pm
Supervisors present to offer advice
FRIDAY SESSIONS LINO/REDUCTION CLUB
UPCOMING DATES:
Fri June 19th
Fri July 17th
Fri Aug 21st
INTAGLIO CLUB is held one Saturday per month, 10am – 1pm
SATURDAY INTAGLIO CLUB SESSIONS
UPCOMING DATES:
Sat June 20th
Sat July 18th
Sat Aug 15th
LETTERPRESS CLUB is held one Friday per month, 10am – 1pm, limited to 6 participants
FRIDAY LETTERPRESS CLUB
Letterpress Club is now open to all, no prior experience necessary. If you’re new to the technique, you can observe demonstrations and try out simple basic woodtype, which is available for trial during this session for participants who have not yet completed the Letterpress workshop. You can experiment, have a play. Get to know this medium and if you enjoy it, sign up for a workshop to learn this skill and be able to achieve more in print club. This club also provides an opportunity for those who have participated in one of our FPS Letterpress Lead Type workshops to come in and access our substantial Lead type collection and Letterpress presses to advance their knowledge and complete projects.
UPCOMING DATES:
Fri June 19th
Fri July 17th
Fri Aug 14th
Prerequisites
Our Print Clubs are not teaching sessions, participants need to have some knowledge of the technique prior to attending. Advice from supervisors is on hand and fellow participants are often keen help out too. If you are wanting to learn this technique please book a workshop or a 1:1 tutorial - email us at [email protected] to book.
Applications Open
May 26, 2026
Course Fee
$11 - $30 per three hour session