Ballet review: La Bayadère: The Temple Dancer, His Majesty’s Theatre, WA

La Bayadère, conceived and staged originally in 1877 by choreographer Marius Petipa and composer Ludwig Minkus of the former Imperial Ballet in St Petersburg, Russia, tells the story of a love triangle set in a royal court in India. Choreographer Greg Horsman’s adaptation of the original focuses on a conflict between the British East India Company and an Indian kingdom in 1855.

This revised version locates the action in Cooch Behar (in eastern India) and dramatises a reproachment between the ascendent British Governor General and the local Maharajah, predicated on the betrothal of the Governor General’s daughter, Edith, to the Maharajah’s son, Prince Solor.

This imposed agreement is devastating for Solor because he is in love with Nikiya, a beautiful bayadère or temple dancer. The resulting acrimony and strife lead to tragic consequences.

In recent years, this classical ballet, with its Indian theme, costumes and motifs, has provoked controversy and debate because of emerging critical thinking on issues such as the Orientalism of classical Western works depicting Eastern cultures and cultural appropriation.

The West Australian Ballet fielded commentary and community feedback on the issue this season. Undoubtedly, contestations and sensitivities around historical works of this nature in the classical repertoire of ballet and the Western canon more broadly will continue to engage contemporary exponents on the international stage, requiring considered thought.

The West Australian Ballet’s adaptation included collaboration with a cultural adviser, Sindhu Nair, whose influence on the work can be gauged in the use of classical Indian mudras in particular dance sequences, as well as the inclusion of the sitar in the orchestra’s stringed consort.

The principals of the ballet put in sterling performances. The entire ensemble is outstanding, but the principals demonstrate particular prowess and methodical dexterity. The principals of the opening night, Japanese-born dancers Chihiro Nomura and Gakuro Matsui, performed superlatively well. Nomura was elegant, emotive and impeccable as the beatific Nikiya. She executed the most complex choreography with elan. Matsui performed the role of Solor with gusto and tremendous stamina, flawlessly delivering all of the robust movements required of the male lead in this ballet.

(The talented Cuban-born dancers Dayana Hardy Acuna and Oscar Valdes are also set to perform the principal roles this season.)

Kiki Saito distinguished herself as the insouciant and phlegmatic Edith, and Julio Blanes delivered an extraordinary performance in the Dance of the Golden Idol.

The ballet achieves practised perfection in every act, serving demonstrably flawless performances throughout the show. The corps de ballet’s strength and dexterity shine through in the crucial scene titled the ‘The Kingdom of the Shades’, widely recognised as one of the most important sequences in this ballet and indeed in ballet’s classical repertoire more broadly.

It depicts the heavenly abode of the spirits of temple dancers, where Solor’s imagination conjures up the shade (or spirit) of Nikiya. It begins with the gradual descent down a sloping hill of the shades by a corps of temple dancers, demanding deft footwork and considerable strength. The corps’ synchronicity and flawless rendition of the complex choreography reinforce the ethereality of the scene.

This is a production that triumphs in its choreography and stagecraft. Horsman’s lively, fast-paced and vibrant choreography blends beautifully with Gary Harris’ splendid stagecraft and set design, which enlivens a vivid world of earthly and celestial splendour for the audience. The numerous staging directors, musical arranger Nigel Gaynor and lighting designer Jon Buswell have achieved wonderful results.

The West Australian Symphony Orchestra’s performance, conducted by Jessica Gethin, is spellbinding. The orchestra’s calibre is second to none.

The impressive mastery of the dancers involved in this production demonstrates the sheer talent that WA Ballet and its partners host. The high-calibre principals, soloists, demi-soloists and corps dance beautifully, enrapturing the audience with energetic and powerful individual and group performances. The talent of the entire ensemble attests to the excellence fostered in WA.

La Bayadère: The Temple Dancer

Co-produced by West Australian Ballet, Queensland Ballet and Royal Winnipeg Ballet

His Majesty’s Theatre with West Australian Symphony Orchestra



Choreographer: Greg Horsman, after Marius Petipa

Staging directors: Craig Lord-Sole, Reika Sato, Leanne Stojmenov, Matthew Lehmann

Set and costume designer: Gary Harris

Lighting designer: Jon Buswell

Composer: Ludwig Minkus

Musical arranger: Nigel Gaynor

Cultural advisor: Sindhu Nair

Principal conductor: Jessica Gethin

Principals: Dayana Hardy Acuna, Gakuro Matsui, Chihiro Nomura, Oscar Valdes

Soloists: Candice Adea, Julio Blanes, Polly Hilton, Juan Carlos Osma, Kiki Saito, Alexa Tuzil

Demi-soloists: Adam Alzaim, Nikki Blain, Ludovico Di Ubaldo, Matthew Edwardson, Oliver Edwardson, Glenda Garcia Gomez, Jesse Homes, Mayume Noguromi, Jack Whiter

Corps de ballet: Benjamin Anderson, Joshua Ballinger, Pamela Barnes, Kristin Barwick, Evangeline Beal-Attwood, Brent Carson, Charles Dashwood, Jazmin Diaz de Leon Molina, Oliver Evans, Emmanuelle Fairweather, Ruben Flynn-Kann, Hye Jin Kim, Kymberleigh Krzysztofiak-Cowley, Lorenzo Lupi, Beatrice Manser, Sophie McDonald, Asja Petrokvski, Jurgen Rahimi, Indiana Scott, Kassidy Thompson, Georgia Waite, Indi Drew, Heath Kolka, Morganne Speirs, Tom Umseher



Tickets: $30-$119

La Bayadère: The Temple Dancer will be performed until 20 April 2024.

Note: The reviewer wishes to remain anonymous due to the controversy around cultural appropriation in this production.