What the arts sector can learn from the latest media landscape report

Launched yesterday (18 March), the ‘2025 Australian Media Landscape Report‘, gives a snapshot of the media sector over the past year, and the trends that are shaping both how we engage with media, and the challenges faced by the industry.

The survey was conducted by medianet* in January 2025, and a total of 521 journalists participated. While the report canvassed all aspects of the media landscape (the make-up of respondents were: 65% digital journalism, 50% print journalist, 20% radio, 16% television and 12% podcasting), the findings have relevance for the arts sector, and the pressures it finds in accessing visibility to broadcast its programming.

Among the findings in this report, the key topics addressed include pay, media sources, fake news and AI.

The value of press releases

An interesting one for the arts sector to take note of, is that 83% of journalists said that press releases are the second most commonly used story source.

A total of 88% added that it is their PR contacts who email them directly, signalling to the arts sector the importance of knowing your media contacts and building a relationship with them where you can.

The report also offered a few insider tips to writing those press releases. For the responding journalists, they said they don’t use a press release if it is from an unknown source, or with a lack of news value or relevance.

That means those distributing media releases should consider carefully what they are sending and to whom. Not every event arts organisations deliver is cracker news or has an angle for the national press, so they need to think strategically and target appropriately.

The rise of fake news and AI

This latest sector report found that the majority of journalists (63%) had not personally used generative AI or large language models (LLMs) in their work in 2024.

Further, 88% said they are concerned about the impact that AI/LLMs could have on the integrity and quality of journalism moving forward.

In a rather alarming revelation, 16% said they had lost work – or knew of colleagues who had lost work – due to the adoption of AI/LLMs, adding that freelancers were more highly affected.

There’s no doubt it will reduce headcount in many organisations.

The comments, however, were mixed. One journalist said: “GenAI can process information so much faster than we can. There’s no reason to offload the writing part of our work, when we can shortcut the research part – and still produce brilliant articles much quicker.”

“Until ChatGPT can have a deep and meaningful interview with a top CEO, then my job is fine,” said another journalist.

While another pointed to the reality that it is a tool that makes their job easier: “If writing up a conference or long interview – it literally saves hours.”

A general feeling followed the line: “I am concerned it lowers the bar so far, in terms of what people consider good reportage.”

When asked about the current integrity of the media landscape today, 72% of journalists said that they consider their work to be free of bias, while 19% added that they have suffered negative repercussions for voicing personal views/opinions in their reporting. In terms of harassment, that percentage increased to 21% – or a fifth – of the respondents saying they had been targeted or abused for their media coverage.

The role of social media and journalism

Facebook remains the most used social media platform among the journalists surveyed (79%), followed by Instagram (68%), while there was a significant drop off in the use of X between 2023 (58%) and 2024 (48%). There were 15% who said they had deleted their account. In its place, 15% have changed to Bluesky, but 74% have not (yet at least) adopted the platform.

Overall, 67% of the journalists expressed that they feel social media as a news source is a growing negative trend, and that it is fragmenting the media landscape and creating echo chambers rather than reporting.

And yet almost three-quarters (70%) of journalists in 2024 use social media as a story source. This figure has fluctuated up and down around this benchmark from 2020-2024.

Over half (52%) of the journalists surveyed said that their job or role had changed in 2024 – a staggering number who are now having to work with changing goalposts.

Another 29% of journalists reported stress from a change in their workload, while 36% said they are stressed about the uncertainty of their career future.

Threats to public interest journalism

This was one we were especially interested in, given the nature of arts and culture reporting. The survey respondents from the broader media landscape identified that they feel public interest journalism is threatened by disinformation (75%) and the closure of media organisations (69%). Compared to findings from the previously year, this concern for a shrinking media landscape has increased by a quarter.

This concern was followed by one regarding a lack of resources and staff (66%), a declining trust in media organisations (63%) and a concentration of media ownership (50%).

We’re at a breaking point of polarisation where media isn’t committing to its role of being objective and is instead pushing people to political extremes.

Other threats

While it is not quite censorship, editorial control is a real factor of concern of the media landscape today; 51% of respondents said they have disagreed with the editorial direction of their outlet ‘sometimes’, 36% said they have not disagreed with their outlet’s editorial direction and 13% said they disagreed ‘all the time’.

Some journalists said they have turned to alternative platforms or channels in a freelance capacity to further report or, simply, to supplement their income.

One journalist responded that: “Ageism is the worst discrimination I have suffered in this workplace.”

Is journalism a well-paid career path?

Looking at the findings, it is clear that it is widely felt that journalists are underpaid, and should be compensated commensurate with that they deliver.

The most common pay bracket for journalists was $80,000 to $99,000 per year. In the higher salary bracket there are more male journalists (23% female, 38% male earn over $100,000). It is not surprising that television is the highest paid sector with radio and print journalism at the bottom of the scale. Surprisingly, podcasting is the second highest bracket, at 31%.

Regarding the composition of the media landscape, journalists currently make up 57%, editors 33% and bloggers 6%.

While specialist journalists covering politics rank highest at 39%, music and the arts come in sixth at 32% and – in a surprise – they are on par with sport, also at 32%. This could, of course, be simply a reflection that arts journalists were more likely to complete the survey than sports journalists…

Entertainment journalists numbered 35% and lifestyle journalists were ranked at 33%.

*medianet is a media intelligence platform in Australia and New Zealand.