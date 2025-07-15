West Australian Symphony Orchestra’s next regional tours visit Kalgoorlie, York and Bunbury

The West Australian Symphony Orchestra (WASO) has announced a further series of regional tours for 2025, following successful performances of The Lark Ascending and Mozart’s Masterpieces in Bunbury and Mandurah in February this year.

WASO’s next regional tour is Passion and Power, a triple bill featuring works by Max Bruch, Richard Strauss and Robert Schumann, which plays the Goldfields Arts Centre, Kalgoorlie on 22 August and Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre on 24 August. Later in the year, the Brass and Beats tour – highlighting those musicians in the Orchestra who play brass and percussion instruments – takes in York on 29 October and Bunbury again on 31 October and 1 November.

‘As the State Orchestra, it’s a privilege to share the transformative power of live orchestral music with communities across Western Australia. These tours create meaningful connections with people of all ages, spark inspiration in young musicians, and offer unforgettable musical experiences both on the mainstage and in the community,’ says Evan Kennea, Director of Programming and Engagement, WASO.

The two regional concerts in August will feature the full Orchestra under the baton of Principal Conductor and Artistic Adviser Asher Fisch, together with guest artist, the ‘absolutely stunning’ (Chicago Tribune) Dutch violinist Simone Lamsma playing the soaring melodies and challenging passages of Bruch’s popular First Violin Concerto.

Bookending the Passion and Power program are Strauss’ early orchestral poem Macbeth, which brings to life the ambition, fury and madness of Shakespeare’s haunted and regicide-committing Scottish king, and Schumann’s passionately Romantic and boldly idiosyncratic Symphony No 4.

Fiona de Garis, Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre’s (BREC) Executive Director, notes: ‘Access to orchestral performances of this calibre enriches the cultural fabric of the region. WASO’s return to BREC … will provide our patrons with another unforgettable shared experience of the passion and power of Romantic classical music.’

October’s Brass and Beats tour, conversely, features a varied program, including tangos and jazz, as well as selections from Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet and John Williams’ Star Wars.

In addition to the two concerts, the Orchestra’s touring activities will include free daytime performances and workshops for schools, community centres and local music groups from a variety of WASO ensembles.

Ahead of the Passion and Power performance at the Goldfield Arts Centre, a group of WASO musicians will visit local schools and aged care facilities in Kalgoorlie, providing inspiring free music experiences for locals. The Brass and Beats musicians will also visit schools and community venues for engagement activities in Toodyay, Northam, York and Bunbury.

WASO’s regional touring program underscores the Orchestra’s commitment to bringing world-class performances to communities across Western Australia, ensuring audiences beyond the metropolitan area can experience the power and joy of live performance.

Tickets for Passion and Power and Brass and Beats are now on sale. Visit WASO’s website for dates and details.

