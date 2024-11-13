Vale Roz Hervey

Roz Hervey, a mainstay of the Adelaide arts sector and an outstanding dancer, choreographer, director, producer and administrator, has taken her final bow.

Illness

Hervey was diagnosed with the terminal degenerative condition Motor Neurone Disease (for which there is no cure) in 2022, and had qualified for South Australia’s voluntary assisted dying (VAD) program after the rapid progression of her condition in recent months.

She announced her own death, writing, “In the next month or so I would have become totally dependent. I was always very clear that I do not want this. I wanted to leave the party while it’s still going, that time is now.”

Hervey is remembered as an inspiring individual who lived for art, gracious, loving, creative, kind, a passionate advocate for the sector and equally passionate about and committed to her family.

Sharing her diagnosis to assist others

In a recent interview with Radio National’s Michael Cathcart, conducted in September, Hervey described her reaction to her MND diagnosis: “For the first two weeks post the diagnosis, Coby [her nickname for partner Geoff Cobham] and I were definitely in flight or fight mode. And then we just both settled, and I was very clear that I had a short time left … on this Earth. And I was very keen to make the most of it, and I wanted my family and friends to be around and to really make the most of every second I had left. And we have done that. It has actually been an incredible period for our family. Yes, we talk about death, but we really embrace life.”

Asked by Cathcart why she had decided to speak publicly about her terminal illness, she replied: “I could be private, but I know that there are other people out there who will receive this diagnosis, and it is a really shitty diagnosis. There is no cure… But I would just really encourage anyone who receives the diagnosis to live hard, play hard, do all of the things.”

An exemplary career

Hervey’s dance career spanned more than 30 years, during which time she performed with One Extra Company, Sydney Front, Dancenorth Australia, Theatre of Image, Meryl Tankard Company, DV8 and Force Majeure.

Her association with Force Majeure was significant, and saw her working as the company’s Associate Artist for over a decade; in 2002 she won the Ausdance Outstanding Performance by a Female Dancer award for her performance in Force Majeure’s Same Same but Different.

As a dancer, she also toured extensively throughout Australia, Europe, the UK and South East Asia.

In addition to performing, Hervey choreographed for numerous theatre companies including Adelaide’s Brink Productions and Slingsby, and co-created and co-directed Patch Theatre Company’s Helpmann Award-winning production Me & My Shadow (which premiered in 2010 and subsequently toured nationally, as well as to the US, the UK and China).

She also co-created Path Theatre’s Zooom, which premiered in 2019 and won the Independent Arts Foundation Award for Innovation from The Adelaide Critics Circle Awards in 2019, and the Ruby Award for Best Work, Event or Project for Young People in 2021.

In addition to her artistic career, Hervey worked for festivals including Adelaide Festival, Comeout Children’s Festival and Bundaleer Festival as an Event Coordinator/Event Director. From 2013 to 2016 she produced and directed the Adelaide Fringe Parade.

Read: Celebrating difference through dance

Most recently, Hervey worked as Restless Dance Theatre’s Creative Producer, creating and dramaturging the company’s Private View, which premiered at this year’s Adelaide Festival. She also lectured at Flinders University’s Drama Centre, worked as a movement consultant and dramaturg with several independent South Australian theatre companies, and served with distinction on the Boards of South Australian arts organisations including Theatre Republic and Vitalstatistix.

The sector pays its respects

Paying tribute to Hervey’s life and legacy, Creative Australia’s Head of Dance, Sarah Greentree, said, “Roz Hervey was a powerhouse of Australian dance who wowed audiences around the world as a dancer, choreographer, producer and director over nearly 40 years. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to her family, friends and the arts community.”

A spokesperson for Restless Dance Theatre wrote: “Vale, our amazing Creative Producer extraordinaire, Roz Hervey. Living with MND for the last two years she continued working incredibly hard. She poured her heart, creativity and soul into our beautiful company until the very last day. Words cannot describe the impact she had on Restless and the global arts community. Rest peacefully, beautiful Roz”.

A similar statement from Adelaide’s independent company Theatre Republic read, “Roz’s contribution to our little company was immense. Not only did she donate her talent and time to our first show, she was a wise and supportive presence on our Board. Theatre Republic benefited enormously from her vast experience as a creator, director, dancer, creative producer and advocate… She was a colleague, collaborator, mentor and, most importantly, a friend.

“Roz was the embodiment of everything good about us humans. Generous, courageous, big hearted, passionate, loyal, intelligent, selfless and full of joy. You won’t find a bad word spoken about Roz and rightly so. We are all the richer for having had her in our lives,” Theatre Republic’s spokesperson said.

A tribute from Port Adelaide’s Vitalstatistix read: “Roz Hervey was … a close friend and beloved collaborator of many artists with whom we work, and a regular audience member at our shows. She was a confidante and a source of wisdom for Jenn (our current Artistic Director) and Emma (who was AD during Roz’s time on the Board). She offered unique and quiet support informed by her wealth of personal and professional experience. Roz had incredible integrity, kindness, insight and skill. As has been noted in many tributes, she was everywhere art was. The last time we hosted her was at Adhocracy in September, which she noted ‘felt like a party’ and we were so honoured that she spent precious time with us as a delightful guest.”

Adelaide Festival also honoured her, saying: “Vale Roz Hervey – artist, friend and collaborator. Universally respected and adored by her beloved arts community, Roz will be hugely missed. Our deepest condolences to her family, Restless Dance Theatre and to those who loved her.”

Roz Hervey is survived by her partner in life and art, Geoff Cobham, and their children, daughter Tilda Cobham-Hervey, an actor and son Huey Cobham-Hervey, an arborist and gardener.