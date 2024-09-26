Trent Dalton becomes an Honorary Fellow at University of Southern Queensland

Australian journalist and best-selling author Trent Dalton will be conferred as an Honorary Fellow at the University of Southern Queensland (UniSQ) today (25 September) at its Toowoomba campus.

Dalton says the Fellowship prompted him to reflect on his journey and career since he first stepped onto the campus in the 1990s.

“The past five years of my life in particular have been extraordinary, and I need to honour the 18-year-old who was going to UniSQ,” he says. “He was so lost, but so hopeful and so optimistic. He’d come out the back end of some really brutal and kind of bizarre teenage years, but that guy would be so proud of 45-year-old me.”

Dalton enrolled in UniSQ for a fresh start away from Bracken Ridge, the housing commission estate, and the turbulent childhood he would later fictionalise in his bestselling novel Boy Swallows Universe.

“It was a real threshold moment because, in so many ways, it was like I was saying goodbye to one world and stepping into another.”

The aspiring storyteller’s Media Studies course was his first foray into journalism at UniSQ – a practical course taught by the late Neil Mudge.

“He just handed us these little recorders and said, ‘Go out and get a documentary’, and that was the beginning,” Dalton explains. “That turned into Love Stories – a play that’s now selling out QPAC. That all began at UniSQ.”

As Dalton describes it, he’d spent his teen years just getting by and surviving, but his studies at UniSQ allowed him to truly start living and his time there was the “best investment’ he’d ever made in himself.

The writer is particularly proud to be recognised by a university that offers so many flexible learning options and different pathways.

“All education institutions could learn a thing or two from UniSQ in terms of looking out for people from all walks of life,” he points out.

“There are so many out there finishing Year 12 right now who are thinking, ‘These worlds aren’t for me; I’m not allowed to enter these worlds’. But the invisible wall doesn’t exist. We put that up ourselves, but it’s not real. That’s a big part of why I wanted to accept this Fellowship in the first place – for all those kids who might think they’re one thing now … but what if one day you’re this?

“What if one day you’re standing in a bloody graduation cap?”

A common thread uniting Dalton’s literary characters (himself included) is an unbreakable sense of hope.

“The only option for some people is optimism because the alternative is just being lost forever. The alternative is just so dark you don’t even want to look at that. UniSQ, for me, was literally on a plateau; you go up those hills, go up that Toowoomba range, and you find your optimism,” Dalton continues, delighted to have come full circle to where his storytelling voice was first nurtured.