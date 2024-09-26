News

 > News

Trent Dalton becomes an Honorary Fellow at University of Southern Queensland

Trent Dalton returns full circle to the educational institute that first encouraged his storytelling skills.
26 Sep 2024 11:00
Thuy On
Trent Dalton, a smiling man with brown hair ins sitting in a garden in front of a grey sculpture.

Writing and Publishing

Author Trent Dalton. Photo: David Kelly.

Share Icon

Australian journalist and best-selling author Trent Dalton will be conferred as an Honorary Fellow at the University of Southern Queensland (UniSQ) today (25 September) at its Toowoomba campus.

Dalton says the Fellowship prompted him to reflect on his journey and career since he first stepped onto the campus in the 1990s.

“The past five years of my life in particular have been extraordinary, and I need to honour the 18-year-old who was going to UniSQ,” he says. “He was so lost, but so hopeful and so optimistic. He’d come out the back end of some really brutal and kind of bizarre teenage years, but that guy would be so proud of 45-year-old me.”

Dalton enrolled in UniSQ for a fresh start away from Bracken Ridge, the housing commission estate, and the turbulent childhood he would later fictionalise in his bestselling novel Boy Swallows Universe.

“It was a real threshold moment because, in so many ways, it was like I was saying goodbye to one world and stepping into another.”

The aspiring storyteller’s Media Studies course was his first foray into journalism at UniSQ – a practical course taught by the late Neil Mudge.

“He just handed us these little recorders and said, ‘Go out and get a documentary’, and that was the beginning,” Dalton explains. “That turned into Love Stories – a play that’s now selling out QPAC. That all began at UniSQ.”

As Dalton describes it, he’d spent his teen years just getting by and surviving, but his studies at UniSQ allowed him to truly start living and his time there was the “best investment’ he’d ever made in himself.

The writer is particularly proud to be recognised by a university that offers so many flexible learning options and different pathways.

“All education institutions could learn a thing or two from UniSQ in terms of looking out for people from all walks of life,” he points out.

“There are so many out there finishing Year 12 right now who are thinking, ‘These worlds aren’t for me; I’m not allowed to enter these worlds’. But the invisible wall doesn’t exist. We put that up ourselves, but it’s not real. That’s a big part of why I wanted to accept this Fellowship in the first place – for all those kids who might think they’re one thing now … but what if one day you’re this?

“What if one day you’re standing in a bloody graduation cap?”

Read: Theatre review: Love Stories, QPAC

A common thread uniting Dalton’s literary characters (himself included) is an unbreakable sense of hope.

“The only option for some people is optimism because the alternative is just being lost forever. The alternative is just so dark you don’t even want to look at that. UniSQ, for me, was literally on a plateau; you go up those hills, go up that Toowoomba range, and you find your optimism,” Dalton continues, delighted to have come full circle to where his storytelling voice was first nurtured.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Twitter: @thuy_on Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

Visual Arts Performing Arts Film Digital Television News All Arts Reviews Features Fiction
More
Elderly woman on sun lounge at beach reading. Art books
News

12 spring – summer art book releases

12 recently published arts books, worthy of a read.

ArtsHub
Old fashion speakers on top of pole against clear blue sky. Arts news.
News

This week's arts news and trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
Two panels. On the left is author Christian White, a Caucasian man in a dark jumper with short cropped brown hair. On the right is the cover of his book with 'The Ledge" in block white font against a cliff face.
Reviews

Book review: The Ledge, Christian White

A novel for lovers of challenging mysteries.

Erich Mayer
Participating artists of the King Island Artist Residency Program. Julie Ryder and George Kennedy are captured in an attempted field trip to whale bone beach. Two figures on a rocky beach bracing against grey and gloomy weather.
News

Opportunities and awards

Call-out for contemporary textile exhibition and mid-career leadership program, plus winner of 2024 Newcastle Poetry Prize and more!

Celina Lei
The Booker Prize shortlist for 2024 includes more women than ever before.
Features

Who will win the Booker Prize in 2024?

More women are included on the shortlist than ever before. Will Australian author Charlotte Wood claim the top prize?

David Burton
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login