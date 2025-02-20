To read or not to read?

New research has just been released by Australia Reads into what motivates us to read and what stops us from doing so. The project, ‘Understanding Australian readers: behavioural insights into recreational reading‘ has been initiated with behavioural science researchers at BehaviourWorks Australia (Monash University), with audience development in mind.

This report represents the first time the Australian book industry has been granted a detailed level of insight into recreational readers and also offers ideas on how to motivate more Australians to read.

The objective was threefold:

to identify the decisions and behaviours that influence how and when people read

to examine the drivers and barriers faced by different groups, with a focus on those who read less often, and

to map the reading journey and uncover the drivers and barriers at each stage.

The research delved into different segments of readers: aspirational, ambivalent, uninterested, lapsed, engaged and avid.

Some key findings of the report

Many Australians want to read more

Many people wish they read more – 54.9% of readers and 49.8% of non-readers say that they read less than they intend to.

Focus on infrequent readers to have the greatest impact

To increase reading rates on a national scale, the biggest opportunity to make a difference lies with aspiration and occasional readers – those who express a desire to read more. Targeting this group should be the primary focus of intervention efforts, rather than already converted readers.

Encourage a range of formats

While the majority of Australians surveyed preferred print, encouraging alternatives like audiobooks could reduce barriers to reading and also increase accessibility.

Sell the joys and comforts of reading

At a time when other forms of entertainment are competing for attention, the industry needs to send a strong public message reminding people of the comfort, relaxation and pleasure they can derive from books.

Make books more visible

Increasing the visibility of books in daily life can have a positive effect on reading participation by having books at home, in schools, workplaces and other public arenas.

Early reading experiences matter

Non-reader segments report that early experiences with reading have a strong impact on subsequent reading behaviour. Those who couldn’t recall any positive reading experiences were more likely to not be currently reading. Nor were they interested in reading in the future. Early educators, parents, teachers and school librarians have a significant role to play in shaping future reader behaviours.

Australia Reads is an organisation that promotes the joys and benefits of reading through a range of research, advocacy and initiatives. Further information about the report.












