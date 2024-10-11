This week’s arts news and trending topics

Each Friday, we summarise ArtsHub’s most-read stories of the week in order to bring you up to speed with the latest arts industry news you may have missed. Here are the news, reviews and career stories that caught our readers’ eyes this week.

This week’s top arts news stories

The MONA conundrum: balancing artistic provocation and institutional responsibility

Does the debate on MONA’s gender-based art space have wider implications for the Australian cultural sector?

Artists respond to bullying accusations against international director

A statement from an esteemed choreographer in response to bullying accusations has sparked conversations about changing directorial practices in the Australian dance sector.

Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra sounds warning over stadium’s planned location

Building a football stadium just 40 metres from the TSO’s purpose-built performing and recording headquarters, is giving the Orchestra a headache.

Sondheim’s Follies and Boojum! revival feature in Victorian Opera 2025 season

Artistic Director Stuart Maunder discusses his 2025 season, which includes chamber opera, a lavish musical and a new opera for families.

Circus training centre to open up for sector

The Victorian circus and physical theatre sector will soon have renewed access to the purpose-built Circus Oz training and rehearsal facility in Collingwood, addressing one of the most urgent needs of the state’s circus artists.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country: ★★★★★

Theatre review: Well-Behaved Women, Belvoir St Theatre ★★★★1/2

A feminist reckoning of women across history who broke the rules and forged their own way.

Musical review: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Princess Theatre ★★★1/2

This musical, while not simply the best, is still pretty good.

Dance review: Temple of Desire, Malthouse Theatre ★★★★

This ensemble dance theatre piece from Fringe mainstays Karma Dance summons a visually striking and sensual realm of ethereal beauty.

Book review: Dusk, Robbie Arnott ★★★★★

Robbie Arnott’s fourth book tracks predator and prey in the Tasmanian highlands.

Festival review: Essence Festival 2024 ★★★★

An ambitious attempt to stage a two-day music festival within the walls of a local Canberra bar shows promise.

Career and education chatter this week

15-minute mental health hack at work

Actor Brian Cox says, “F**ck the Fruit: just move for your mind.” ArtsHub looks at new research.

Top 5 mistakes self-employed creatives make at tax time

If you’re a creative sole trader, make sure you’re across all your financial responsibilities during tax time.

Navigating depression: 5 essential tips for creative artists

Artists remain vulnerable to burnout and depression. These tips can help manage the feelings of overwhelm.

Selling Yourself – Learning Module 2, Build a Community

The last of five videos in this second module, offering practical advice for creative businesses and produced by The Big Idea in New Zealand.

So you want my arts job: manuscript assessor

What are the parameters of manuscript assessment and what is beyond the assessor’s remit?

