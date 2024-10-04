This week’s arts news and trending topics

Each Friday, we summarise ArtsHub’s most-read stories of the week in order to bring you up to speed with the latest arts industry news you may have missed. Here are the news, reviews and career stories that caught our readers’ eyes this week.

This week’s top arts news stories

Myles Russell-Cook moves from NGV to ACCA as Artistic Director and CEO

Taking the reins from Max Delany, Myles Russell-Cook looks to cement ACCA as a leader in contemporary Australian art.

From Björk to Blade Runner 2049: revisioning the future at ACMI

The Future & Other Fictions is a major new exhibition focused on screen culture’s ability to imagine a better world.

The case for ‘quiet paintings’ in turbulent times

The allure of abstract art is a mysterious thing. But an artist with 50+ years’ experience in the genre sheds light on why these paintings draw us in – especially in tumultuous times.

ArtsHub’s 2025 season guide to the performing arts

From new Australian works and the latest commissions to modern and classical masterpieces, the 2025 season guide is full of promise for devotees of the performing arts. This story will be updated as new season announcements are made, so maybe bookmark it now!

Living Poetry Project – poetry as a tool for emotional healing among Gen Z

How is poetry helping young Australians address modern love and trauma?

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country: ★★★★★

Performance review: Pride and Prejudice – An Adaptation in Words and Music, Arts Centre Melbourne ★★★★

A dramatic reading of the beloved Austen novel, with musical accompaniment.

Dance review: We Call It Ballet: Sleeping Beauty, Capitol Theatre ★★

The dearth of clear storytelling direction, minimal set dressing and no costume changes make this production a lacklustre affair and even its hour duration feels overly long.

Book review: Juice, Tim Winton ★★★★1/2

The Australian author returns with a new novel that marks a departure into cli-fi.

Theatre review: BAD BOY, fortyfivedownstairs ★★★★★

The tension of BAD BOY is between the ordinary and performative – the stories we tell ourselves of the ‘bad boy’, the big bad wolf, and the sheer banality and tragic ubiquity of domestic abuse in a country where one in four women experiences it.

Theatre review: Cost of Living, Southbank Theatre ★★★★

Making its Melbourne debut, this production explores human connection and the lives of those living with disability.

Career and education chatter this week

How I got my break as a curator

The curatorial profession is specialised and competitive. Six curators tell us how they got their career break.

The 10 best performance review questions to ask your manager

Whether you are a manager yourself, or an arts professional stepping into your annual performance review, this perennially popular article arms you with the best questions to ask.

Selling Yourself – Learning Module 2, Channels for Promotion

Poet, novelist, publisher and youth educator Dominic Hoey covers handling rejection and setbacks, how to promote yourself, the value of, and tips on, international residencies and great ways to write your bio.

9 questions to ask before you sign with a gallery

Taking on gallery representation is a pivotal point in an artist’s career, so you need to get it right. ArtsHub helps you with the big questions.

Message to arts boards in the wake of MSO crisis

The simple fact that this article continues to resonate with our readers almost a month after its publication reinforces its argument: is it time for change where arts governance structures are concerned?

