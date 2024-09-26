News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.
26 Sep 2024 15:12
Gina Fairley
All Arts

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From new festival leadership to honouring Lex Marinos, and questions behind a new art prize, these were your top reads this week.

Sydney Festival announces Canadian Kris Nelson as 2026-2029 Festival Director
Nelson, previously the AD/CEO of London International Festival of Theatre and Dublin Fringe’s Festival Director, will start his tenure with Sydney Festival’s 50th edition

Vale Lex Marinos OAM: actor, director, broadcaster and champion of diversity in the arts
The acclaimed and much-loved Greek-Australian actor, writer, director and advocate died on Friday 13 September, aged 75.

The 60-somethings ruling the roost this Melbourne Fringe
To borrow the words of the Bard (and Enobarbus), age cannot wither them, nor custom stale their infinite variety.

And staying in our top five reads for a second week:

New $125,000 art prize reminds us to ask questions
Is the Sorrento Art Prize a concern? We take a look at Australia’s newest and richest offering.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Theatre review: Cost of Living, Southbank Theatre ★★★★
Making its Melbourne debut, this production explores human connection and the lives of those living with disability.

Book review: The First Friend, Malcolm Knox ★★★★1/2
A thriller, a satire and an insight into humankind’s inhumanity.

Opera review: La Bohème, Athenaeum Theatre ★★★★
Despite being a tragedy, Melbourne Opera’s La Bohème is a joyful delight to watch.

Exhibition review: Tarryn Gill: Soft, Gallery Sally Dan Cuthbert ★★★1/2
Soft sculptures that challenge our perceptions of the body.

Theatre review: Cicada, Wharf 2 Theatre ★★★★
Shaun Tan’s picture book about capitalism and individualism is brought to life via enchanting puppetry.

Jobs and education chatter this week

9 questions to ask before you sign with a gallery
Taking on gallery representation is a pivotal point in an artist’s career, so you need to get it right. ArtsHub helps you with the big questions.

The most pressing question on curators’ lips
For this year’s Ask a Curator Day, we have turned the tables, and asked curators what they would most want to ask their colleagues.

Late bloomers: going from corporate to comedy
There are those who are ‘born in a trunk’ and there are those who spend time in the corporate world first. What does it mean to be in the latter category?

Selling Yourself – Learning Module 2, Writing Your Bio
The third of five videos in this second module, offering practical advice for creative businesses and produced by The Big Idea in New Zealand.

And continuing to stay in our top reads for another week:

Message to arts boards in the wake of MSO crisis
In a tough time for arts leaders, some in the sector are speaking up about arts governance structures… Is it time for change?

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

