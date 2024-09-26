This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From new festival leadership to honouring Lex Marinos, and questions behind a new art prize, these were your top reads this week.

Sydney Festival announces Canadian Kris Nelson as 2026-2029 Festival Director

Nelson, previously the AD/CEO of London International Festival of Theatre and Dublin Fringe’s Festival Director, will start his tenure with Sydney Festival’s 50th edition

Vale Lex Marinos OAM: actor, director, broadcaster and champion of diversity in the arts

The acclaimed and much-loved Greek-Australian actor, writer, director and advocate died on Friday 13 September, aged 75.

The 60-somethings ruling the roost this Melbourne Fringe

To borrow the words of the Bard (and Enobarbus), age cannot wither them, nor custom stale their infinite variety.

New $125,000 art prize reminds us to ask questions

Is the Sorrento Art Prize a concern? We take a look at Australia’s newest and richest offering.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Theatre review: Cost of Living, Southbank Theatre ★★★★

Making its Melbourne debut, this production explores human connection and the lives of those living with disability.

Book review: The First Friend, Malcolm Knox ★★★★1/2

A thriller, a satire and an insight into humankind’s inhumanity.

Opera review: La Bohème, Athenaeum Theatre ★★★★

Despite being a tragedy, Melbourne Opera’s La Bohème is a joyful delight to watch.

Exhibition review: Tarryn Gill: Soft, Gallery Sally Dan Cuthbert ★★★1/2

Soft sculptures that challenge our perceptions of the body.

Theatre review: Cicada, Wharf 2 Theatre ★★★★

Shaun Tan’s picture book about capitalism and individualism is brought to life via enchanting puppetry.

Jobs and education chatter this week

9 questions to ask before you sign with a gallery

Taking on gallery representation is a pivotal point in an artist’s career, so you need to get it right. ArtsHub helps you with the big questions.

The most pressing question on curators’ lips

For this year’s Ask a Curator Day, we have turned the tables, and asked curators what they would most want to ask their colleagues.

Late bloomers: going from corporate to comedy

There are those who are ‘born in a trunk’ and there are those who spend time in the corporate world first. What does it mean to be in the latter category?

Selling Yourself – Learning Module 2, Writing Your Bio

The third of five videos in this second module, offering practical advice for creative businesses and produced by The Big Idea in New Zealand.

Message to arts boards in the wake of MSO crisis

In a tough time for arts leaders, some in the sector are speaking up about arts governance structures… Is it time for change?

