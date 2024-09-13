This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. These were your top reads this week.

Streaming September 2024: new shows and films on Netflix, Stan, BritBox, ABC iview, Prime, AMC+, SBS and more

Your guide to the best new shows and films streaming in September 2024 on the major streaming platforms.

Message to arts boards in the wake of MSO crisis

In a tough time for arts leaders, some in the sector are speaking up about arts governance structures… Is it time for change?

Vale: James Darling AM, an artist who reminded us of nature’s power

The tragic accidental death of artist, patron and conservationist James Darling AM has been felt hard by the South Australian arts community.

An insider’s take on the success of Sydney Contemporary art fair

This year’s Sydney Contemporary art fair was creatively a bit dull, but a solid income earner for the majority of gallerists taking stands.

Kip Williams signs off as Artistic Director with STC 2025 season announcement

The STC’s 2025 season features some Australian classics, returning and interstate hits, plus some intriguing debuts.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Theatre review: Mother, Arts Centre Melbourne ★★★1/2

A powerhouse performance from Noni Hazlehurst, but the depiction of mothers experiencing addiction may leave a bad taste in your mouth.

Dance review: The Hearth, Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery ★★★★

Young dancers in a site-specific work explore the concept of safe spaces.

Book review: The Temperature, Katerina Gibson ★★★★

Six characters whose lives intersect in a novel that takes the pulse of the times.

Festival review: Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fashion Freak Show, South Bank Piazza ★★★

This semi-autobiographical stage show exploring the French fashion designer’s life and career is visually splendid but, ironically, lacking in theatrical originality.

Musical Review: A Chorus Line, National Theatre ★★★★

A new remount of a classic musical that still holds up well.

Escape room review: Earthrise One, Richmond ★★★★1/2

An immersive sci-fi adventure escape room.

Jobs and education chatter this week

10 ways to improve the situation for arts marketers

Arts marketers are facing an uphill battle with dwindling resources and support, but here are some tips that will make a difference.

5 ways to spot and avoid vanity publishers

How to avoid a publisher that profits not from selling books, but from asking authors to pay for publishing expenses.

So you want my arts job: Photography Curator

Understanding the powers of photography to reflect the zeitgeist and tell a story is vital for anyone interested in the role of photography curator, says Angela Connor.

