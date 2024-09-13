News

 > News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.
13 Sep 2024 9:00
Gina Fairley
person with back to camera reading a smart phone. arts news.

All Arts

Get on top of this week’s arts news. Photo: Bertelli Fotografia, Pexels.

Share Icon

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. These were your top reads this week.

Streaming September 2024: new shows and films on Netflix, Stan, BritBox, ABC iview, Prime, AMC+, SBS and more
Your guide to the best new shows and films streaming in September 2024 on the major streaming platforms.

Message to arts boards in the wake of MSO crisis
In a tough time for arts leaders, some in the sector are speaking up about arts governance structures… Is it time for change?

Vale: James Darling AM, an artist who reminded us of nature’s power
The tragic accidental death of artist, patron and conservationist James Darling AM has been felt hard by the South Australian arts community.

An insider’s take on the success of Sydney Contemporary art fair
This year’s Sydney Contemporary art fair was creatively a bit dull, but a solid income earner for the majority of gallerists taking stands.

And continuing to stay in our top reads:

Kip Williams signs off as Artistic Director with STC 2025 season announcement
The STC’s 2025 season features some Australian classics, returning and interstate hits, plus some intriguing debuts.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Theatre review: Mother, Arts Centre Melbourne ★★★1/2
A powerhouse performance from Noni Hazlehurst, but the depiction of mothers experiencing addiction may leave a bad taste in your mouth.

Dance review: The Hearth, Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery ★★★★
Young dancers in a site-specific work explore the concept of safe spaces.

Book review: The Temperature, Katerina Gibson ★★★★
Six characters whose lives intersect in a novel that takes the pulse of the times.

Festival review: Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fashion Freak Show, South Bank Piazza ★★★
This semi-autobiographical stage show exploring the French fashion designer’s life and career is visually splendid but, ironically, lacking in theatrical originality.

Musical Review: A Chorus Line, National Theatre ★★★★
A new remount of a classic musical that still holds up well.

Escape room review: Earthrise One, Richmond ★★★★1/2
An immersive sci-fi adventure escape room.

More recent reviews

Jobs and education chatter this week

10 ways to improve the situation for arts marketers
Arts marketers are facing an uphill battle with dwindling resources and support, but here are some tips that will make a difference.

5 ways to spot and avoid vanity publishers
How to avoid a publisher that profits not from selling books, but from asking authors to pay for publishing expenses.

So you want my arts job: Photography Curator
Understanding the powers of photography to reflect the zeitgeist and tell a story is vital for anyone interested in the role of photography curator, says Angela Connor.

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Student Membership - Join for FREE
Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

Reviews News Features Film Theatre Digital Television Music Career Advice Sponsored
More
Installation view of Clinton Hayden's 'mudyigalang-gu ngurambang-gu' at Latrobe Regional Gallery, showing a number of black and white portraits of Aboriginal men, in a style referencing the artist Tom of Finland. The art works are hung in black frames on a white wall.
News

Latrobe Regional Gallery in hot water over treatment of Blak queer artist

The treatment of artist Clinton Hayden by the regional gallery prompts questions of adherence to cultural protocols and RAPs, along…

Jessi Ryan
Winners of the 2024 Prime Minister's Literary Awards: 024 Prime Minister's Literary Awards. From left, back row: Ryan Cropp, Andre Dao, Cecelia Edwards, Penny Smith and Amy Crutchfield. From left, front row: Leah Leaman, Daniel Browning, Will Kostakis and Gregory Crocetti. Five people are standing, another four sit in front of them, in the forecourt of Parliament House, Canberra.
News

Failure and frustration spawn success for Prime Minister’s Literary Awards winners

Six books including a debut novel and a debut poetry collection have each received $80,000 in this year’s Prime Minister’s…

Richard Watts
a redbrick municipal building with a empty noticeboard in front and a sign saying Barrett House.
Opinions & Analysis

The Town Hall debate – adapting local council managed facilities to provide art spaces

There are so many empty and unused spaces across councils in Australia, that could be affordably made usable for local…

Rafaela Pandolfini
blonde female singer in red dress in front of Uluru. Cultural tourism
Opinions & Analysis

What's changed in cultural tourism?

Understanding value, handing over to First Nations-led experiences, and the long tail of COVID – ArtsHub looks at what’s changing…

Gina Fairley
An illustrated picture of "Grug" standing in a field of grass. He is triangular shaped with feet and a large nose.
Reviews

Theatre review: Grug, Arts Centre Melbourne

An award-winning show based on a picture book creature.

Isabelle Oderberg
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login