This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

It was a mixed bag of reads that caught people’s attention this week, from more must-see calendars for 2023 to investigating whether children’s festivals have a flow-on effect in schools.

Lunar New Year events guide 2023

Fluffy zodiacs at these arts festivals and events across Australia.

Do children’s festivals encourage better arts education in schools?

As DreamBIG Children’s Festival returns to thrill kids and families, we consider whether this impact can translate into the classroom.

New public artworks to seek out

Public art is booming. ArtsHub takes a look at new commissions, and others on the horizon in NSW, Victoria, the ACT and Queensland.

Australian Film Festivals Guide 2023

Film festivals are happening just about every month in every capital city of Australia – and we’ve got the ultimate 2023 guide.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews; these were this week’s most read:

Theatre review: seven methods of killing kylie jenner, Malthouse Theatre ★★★★★

Celebrity culture, Twitter and the commodification of Black women all combine in a potent brew.

Exhibition review: Shuo Shu 说书 (Storytelling), White Rabbit Gallery ★★★★ 1/2

A new exhibition at White Rabbit Gallery opens our minds to the ways we use text and contemporary storytelling.

Theatre review: Hamlet, Bogan Shakespeare Productions ★★★

Misogyny and incest make way for tinnies and Tim Tams in this bogan adaptation of Hamlet.

Book review: Great Australian Rascals, Rogues and Ratbags, Jim Haynes ★★★ 1/2

True crime characters in Australia’s history.

Exhibition review: Spowers & Syme, S.H. Ervin Gallery ★★★★

A quiet exhibition that rewards deeply, this show of Spowers & Syme maps a significant moment in printmaking in Australia.

Career chatter this week

Yes! You can study a TAFE course free of charge in 2023

Proving the value of alternative education streams, this has been a massive read among Hubbers this week. ArtsHub takes a look at the high demand for TAFE offerings.

2023 Arts Conference and Summit Planner

Whether you’re a curator, a visual artist, theatre performer, writer or festival director, conferences are returning in 2023, offering professional development opportunities.

Key considerations for neurodiverse collaborations

Tips and considerations for best practices around neurodiverse collaborations to open up new creative possibilities.

The 10 best performance review questions to ask your manager

And holding steady with readers this week, whether you are a manager yourself, or an arts professional stepping into your annual performance review, ArtsHub arms you with the best questions to ask.

And from the Archives

50 ways to conquer creative self-doubt

From cartoon voices to household habits, it’s extraordinary what creative people do to keep their confidence up.