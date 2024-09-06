This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

Clearly, bad news is good reading this week. We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week, including tributes to great creatives lost, walking away from top jobs and funding cuts biting hard.

Vale Jack Hibberd – great Australian playwright and author of Dimboola

Jack Hibberd, the author of Dimboola and one of Australia’s best known and most prolific playwrights, has died.

Opera Australia Artistic Director quits over ‘differences of opinion’

Jo Davies has abruptly left Australia’s national opera company less than a year after commencing her role.

Managing Director leaves MSO: Peter Garrett to conduct independent external review

Sophie Galaise has left the MSO after the Orchestra’s musicians made a statement of “no confidence” in senior management.

Slingsby Theatre Company’s 2026 production to be its last

The South Australian company will wind up in its 20th year with a final, ambitious work.

Outcry over SA Museum restructure reveals systemic government funding cuts

An overwhelming public backlash to a proposed SA Museum restructure prompted the SA State Government to tell the Museum to hit “pause”. But how much are SA Government funding levels to blame for the Museum’s need to restructure?

What happens in Vegas comes to Sydney Festival: Siegfried & Roy opera set for world premiere

A new chamber opera about Las Vegas magicians Siegfried and Roy has been announced as the centrepiece production of the 2025 Sydney Festival.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Book review: Here One Moment, Liane Moriarty ★★★★

Liane Moriarty’s latest book takes on the big themes of life and death, and looks set to be another bestseller.

Theatre review: Frankenstein, Princess Theatre ★★★★

Video screens and stage effects amplify Shelley’s classic novel.

Exhibition review: The Art of Banksy: Without Limits ★★★★

Banksy’s extraordinary work to date is brought together in this unofficial exhibition. It’s wonderful for viewers, but what would the artist think?

Dance review: Horizon, Arts Centre Melbourne ★★★★

Horizon is a new dance collaboration that explores Indigenous and Māori culture.

Jobs and education chatter this week

5 side hustles for writers

Are you a writer who needs to make some extra income on the side? Here are some ideas that may help.

Are auditions for acting schools fair?

Auditions at acting schools have become a mini industry. But many are concerned about the practice’s economics and accessibility.

So you want my arts job: Wildlife Illustrator

Peter Schouten has been a freelance wildlife illustrator for five decades, with the depiction of prehistoric animals being his speciality.

11 tips on how to master cut-through content

Churning out content for your socials, but feel like you’re hitting a brick wall when it comes to getting traction? ArtsHub has some advice.

Funding and opportunities with Regional Arts Awards

The prestigious Queensland Regional Arts Awards are now open for submissions. For the winners, the award creates a massive impact. (sponsored)

