This week’s arts news and trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week’s top arts news stories.
30 Aug 2024 9:55
Richard Watts
Arts News and Trending Topics. A red and white megaphone floats above a loudspeaker, conveying the message of arts news and arts sector headlines being announced.

Photo: Igor Omilaev, Unsplash.

Every Friday, we summarise ArtsHub’s most-read stories of the week in order to bring you up to speed with the latest arts industry news you may have missed. Here are the news stories and reviews that caught our readers’ eyes this week.

This week’s top arts news stories

Managing Director leaves MSO: Peter Garrett to conduct independent external review

Sophie Galaise has left the MSO following recent controversy, and after the Orchestra’s musicians sent a collective statement of “no confidence” in senior management to the Board.

A giant in photography falls – for now

The Centre for Contemporary Photography has laid off staff and will vacate its existing premises at the end of this month, following the loss of both federal and state multi-year funding.

Vale Sam Clark

Sam Clark’s impressive theatre career included producing and acting at Brisbane’s Metro Arts, before launching a successful New York company.

Adelaide Festival announces first three shows for 2025

A Simon Stone-directed opera, a triple bill from Pina Bausch’s Tanztheater Wuppertal and ADT’s 60th anniversary production are the first acts announced for next year’s Festival.

Trent Dalton’s Love Stories – stage adaptation premieres at Brisbane Festival

After the immense success of Boy Swallows Universe, Dalton returns to the Brisbane stage with a new theatrical adaptation.

pvi collective delivers carbon invoices to fossil fuel companies

A collective at the apex of interventionist art used the language of economics to open dialogue with fossil fuel companies… But did they find common ground?

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Theatre review: Frankenstein, Princess Theatre ★★★★

Shake & Stir is known to play around with the classics, having adapted novels like Jane Eyre and A Christmas Carol. Its version of Frankenstein remains largely faithful to the narrative integrity of Shelley’s book while introducing modern multimedia to tell its tale.

Book review: Here One Moment, Liane Moriarty ★★★½  

Liane Moriarty’s latest book takes on the big themes of life and death, and looks set to be another bestseller.

Theatre review: Topdog/Underdog, Southbank Theatre ★★★★½

The art and craft of Suzan-Lori Park’s 2001 Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Topdog/Underdog, currently being staged by the Melbourne Theatre Company (MTC) at the smaller Lawler Theatre at Southbank Theatre, is that although we are shown much of the sleight of hand workings of the magic tricks of drama – it still undoes us at its denouement.

Kneecap film review: top showcase of the hip hop trio’s talents ★★★★

Rich Peppiatt’s debut feature is a bawdy, rambunctious and semi-fictionalised biopic of Belfast rappers Kneecap.

Theatre review: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time, Belvoir ★★★★

A charming night out at the theatre, and a necessary celebration of individuality. 

Career and education chatter this week

11 tips on how to master cut-through content

Churning out content for your socials, but feel like you’re hitting a brick wall when it comes to getting traction? ArtsHub has some advice.

5 ways to reject a writer if you are the bearer of bad news

No one likes rejection, but there’s an art to delivering bad news that can lessen the pain and may make recipients feel a bit better about themselves rather than spiral into unhelpful feelings of inadequacy and resentment. 

My 7 learnings on the future of leadership that may come as a surprise

Leadership reimagined by diverse professionals for a new era.

Funding and opportunities with Regional Arts Awards (sponsored)

The prestigious Queensland Regional Arts Awards are now open for submissions. For the winners, the award creates a massive impact.

The 10 best performance review questions to ask your manager

Whether you are a manager yourself, or an arts professional stepping into your annual performance review, in this perennially popular article published in 2023, ArtsHub arms you with the best questions to ask.

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Richard Watts

Richard Watts OAM is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, a Melbourne Fringe Festival Living Legend, and was awarded the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize in 2020. In 2021 he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Green Room Awards Association. Most recently, Richard received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in June 2024. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

Roxane Gay is a woman with light brown skin, short pepper hair. She is looking at the camera with a confident smile and an arch in her brow, sitting on a tan leather sofa against a white wall.
Features

Roxane Gay on fierce opinions and why it’s good to be a little delusional

The New York Times writer Roxane Gay spoke in front of an enthusiastic Melbourne crowd on Tuesday night.

Celina Lei
'Silent Symphony' by United Visual Artists shown in Melbourne Town Hall as part of Now or Never 2024. Image shows silhouettes of a handful of people in a large hall filled with dry ice and a mechanical installation with light coming from behind a high disc, like a UFO
Reviews

Festival review: Now or Never 2024 wrap

From techno beats and pulsating light displays to projections on water and mesmerising installations, Now or Never has been nothing…

ArtsHub
'Victorian vampires' wins popular vote at Australian Life photography competition, taken by Chrissie Hall of herself and her two daughters dressed up. The photo sets up the ambiance of a Victorian era home with animal taxidermy, vintage leather sofas and low lighting. The three are depicted wearing black and red gowns and sharp vampire teeth.
News

Opportunities and awards

Dark Mofo 2025 call-out, last chance to enter Ulrick and Schubert Photography Award, plus winners of Impact Awards and more!

Celina Lei
Features

Webinar #7 – Working with First Peoples – a creative industries overview

The latest Creative Exchange free webinar is now available to view online.

Madeleine Swain
News

Creative Exchange podcast series now available

The fourth and final Creative Exchange podcast in this series, produced by ArtsHub and Creative Victoria is now available to…

ArtsHub
