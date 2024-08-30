This week’s arts news and trending topics

Every Friday, we summarise ArtsHub’s most-read stories of the week in order to bring you up to speed with the latest arts industry news you may have missed. Here are the news stories and reviews that caught our readers’ eyes this week.

This week’s top arts news stories

Managing Director leaves MSO: Peter Garrett to conduct independent external review

Sophie Galaise has left the MSO following recent controversy, and after the Orchestra’s musicians sent a collective statement of “no confidence” in senior management to the Board.

A giant in photography falls – for now

The Centre for Contemporary Photography has laid off staff and will vacate its existing premises at the end of this month, following the loss of both federal and state multi-year funding.

Vale Sam Clark

Sam Clark’s impressive theatre career included producing and acting at Brisbane’s Metro Arts, before launching a successful New York company.

Adelaide Festival announces first three shows for 2025

A Simon Stone-directed opera, a triple bill from Pina Bausch’s Tanztheater Wuppertal and ADT’s 60th anniversary production are the first acts announced for next year’s Festival.

Trent Dalton’s Love Stories – stage adaptation premieres at Brisbane Festival

After the immense success of Boy Swallows Universe, Dalton returns to the Brisbane stage with a new theatrical adaptation.

pvi collective delivers carbon invoices to fossil fuel companies

A collective at the apex of interventionist art used the language of economics to open dialogue with fossil fuel companies… But did they find common ground?

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Theatre review: Frankenstein, Princess Theatre ★★★★

Shake & Stir is known to play around with the classics, having adapted novels like Jane Eyre and A Christmas Carol. Its version of Frankenstein remains largely faithful to the narrative integrity of Shelley’s book while introducing modern multimedia to tell its tale.

Book review: Here One Moment, Liane Moriarty ★★★½

Liane Moriarty’s latest book takes on the big themes of life and death, and looks set to be another bestseller.

Theatre review: Topdog/Underdog, Southbank Theatre ★★★★½

The art and craft of Suzan-Lori Park’s 2001 Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Topdog/Underdog, currently being staged by the Melbourne Theatre Company (MTC) at the smaller Lawler Theatre at Southbank Theatre, is that although we are shown much of the sleight of hand workings of the magic tricks of drama – it still undoes us at its denouement.

Kneecap film review: top showcase of the hip hop trio’s talents ★★★★

Rich Peppiatt’s debut feature is a bawdy, rambunctious and semi-fictionalised biopic of Belfast rappers Kneecap.

Theatre review: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time, Belvoir ★★★★

A charming night out at the theatre, and a necessary celebration of individuality.

Career and education chatter this week

11 tips on how to master cut-through content

Churning out content for your socials, but feel like you’re hitting a brick wall when it comes to getting traction? ArtsHub has some advice.

5 ways to reject a writer if you are the bearer of bad news

No one likes rejection, but there’s an art to delivering bad news that can lessen the pain and may make recipients feel a bit better about themselves rather than spiral into unhelpful feelings of inadequacy and resentment.

My 7 learnings on the future of leadership that may come as a surprise

Leadership reimagined by diverse professionals for a new era.

Funding and opportunities with Regional Arts Awards (sponsored)

The prestigious Queensland Regional Arts Awards are now open for submissions. For the winners, the award creates a massive impact.

The 10 best performance review questions to ask your manager

Whether you are a manager yourself, or an arts professional stepping into your annual performance review, in this perennially popular article published in 2023, ArtsHub arms you with the best questions to ask.

