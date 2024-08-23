News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.
23 Aug 2024 9:00
Gina Fairley

All Arts

Photo: Pexels.

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From leadership debacles to international art stars hitting Australia … plus Raygun repercussions, these were your top reads this week.

Cultural leadership in crisis: the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra debacle
The MSO’s current woes echo similar missteps in the cultural leadership displayed by other major arts organisations. Is the shift to corporate modelling to blame?

Chihuly to transform Adelaide Botanic Garden with epic glass installation
Arguably the world’s most celebrated glass artist, Dale Chihuly is coming to Australia to transform Adelaide Botanic Garden.

Raygun, breakdancing and online hate: what next for Australian street dancers?
Raygun’s controversial Olympics breakdancing performance has triggered online bullying for the Australian dance community.

Vale to celebrated weaver Liz Williamson
Liz Williamson took Australian textiles to the world through her passion for craft as a contemporary material for identity.

2024 Prime Minister’s Literary Awards shortlists
Find out the shortlisted titles of the Prime Minister’s Literary Awards across six categories.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Book review: The Book of Elsewhere, Keanu Reeves and China Miéville  ★★★★
The film star and award-winning writer collaborate on a novel that successfully fleshes out Keanu Reeves’ ‘BRZRKR’ comic book universe.

Theatre review: Apologia, Malthouse Theatre ★★★★1/2
Reality and surrealism collide in one woman’s fantasy of wanting to be a French actress.

Music review: Silence & Rapture, Adelaide Town Hall ★★★★1/2
A sumptuous exploration of the divine in the human condition explored through a fusion of music from across the centuries with contemporary dance.

Exhibition review: (SC)OOT(ER)ING around, TarraWarra Museum of Art ★★★★1/2
Matriarchal artists Su san Cohn and Eugenia Raskopoulos join forces in an expertly curated exhibition at TarraWarra.

Jobs and education chatter this week

Can you sustain a studio practice in Tasmania?
Weighing up the challenges with the wins, ArtsHub speaks with four artists on placing their studio practice in Tasmania.

My 7 learnings on the future of leadership that may come as a surprise
Leadership reimagined by diverse professionals for a new era.

Confidentiality clauses in arts contracts: are we getting the balance right?
Confidentiality around creative work can be hugely important. But when do contract clauses limit arts workers’ freedom of speech?

How are artists eco disruptors?
A new exhibition and video interview series challenges our actions around climate change, putting words into action at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre. (sponsored)

Leadership is not just a title
Don’t wait for a new job title to think about leadership and instead equip yourself with essential skills through NIDA’s MFA Cultural Leadership. (sponsored)

5 AI creative writing tools
There is a boom in AI creative writing tools. We’ve selected five essentials to get you started.

Read: 2024 Arts Conference and Summit Planner

Lounge in the shape of a city skyline with a red sun cushion in the center. Design.
News

Spring design update: 12 exhibitions you need to see

ArtsHub helps you plan your design calendar for September, with an eye on sustainability and new work.

ArtsHub
'While the World Waits' an Arts Outwest curated exhibition recently opened at NSW Parliament House. A group of people standing in front of several artworks hung on a burgundy coloured wall. They are clapping and looking towards a middle-aged woman standing in the centre waving her hand at the camera.
Features

'Hey, don't forget us!': do regional tours need to prove their worth?

Touring exhibitions can be resource efficient for regional galleries, while others are championing for locally-produced shows to build regional networks.

Celina Lei
View of library in a gallery setting. V&A Muyseum
News

Landmark symposium of Australian photographers in London

Australian photographers in the spotlight for a first-time symposium at London's V&A Museum.

Gina Fairley
Very detailed textile artwork that is politically focussed. Paul Yore.
News

Textiles are radical - Adelaide matching London rethink

A new AGSA exhibition maps out that textiles are not only radical today – but have always been, joining a…

Gina Fairley
A man with long dark hair and a short dark beard concentrates as he plays the electric guitar. He wears blue jeans and a t-shirt that exposes the tattoos on his forearms.
Sponsored

How Newcastle’s New Annual festival changes artists’ lives, one opportunity at a time

Now in its fourth year, the multi-arts festival New Annual celebrates Novocastrian creatives while also bringing Australia’s best artists to…

Richard Watts
