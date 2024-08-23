This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From leadership debacles to international art stars hitting Australia … plus Raygun repercussions, these were your top reads this week.

Cultural leadership in crisis: the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra debacle

The MSO’s current woes echo similar missteps in the cultural leadership displayed by other major arts organisations. Is the shift to corporate modelling to blame?

Chihuly to transform Adelaide Botanic Garden with epic glass installation

Arguably the world’s most celebrated glass artist, Dale Chihuly is coming to Australia to transform Adelaide Botanic Garden.

Raygun, breakdancing and online hate: what next for Australian street dancers?

Raygun’s controversial Olympics breakdancing performance has triggered online bullying for the Australian dance community.

Vale to celebrated weaver Liz Williamson

Liz Williamson took Australian textiles to the world through her passion for craft as a contemporary material for identity.

2024 Prime Minister’s Literary Awards shortlists

Find out the shortlisted titles of the Prime Minister’s Literary Awards across six categories.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Book review: The Book of Elsewhere, Keanu Reeves and China Miéville ★★★★

The film star and award-winning writer collaborate on a novel that successfully fleshes out Keanu Reeves’ ‘BRZRKR’ comic book universe.

Theatre review: Apologia, Malthouse Theatre ★★★★1/2

Reality and surrealism collide in one woman’s fantasy of wanting to be a French actress.

Music review: Silence & Rapture, Adelaide Town Hall ★★★★1/2

A sumptuous exploration of the divine in the human condition explored through a fusion of music from across the centuries with contemporary dance.

Exhibition review: (SC)OOT(ER)ING around, TarraWarra Museum of Art ★★★★1/2

Matriarchal artists Su san Cohn and Eugenia Raskopoulos join forces in an expertly curated exhibition at TarraWarra.

Jobs and education chatter this week

Can you sustain a studio practice in Tasmania?

Weighing up the challenges with the wins, ArtsHub speaks with four artists on placing their studio practice in Tasmania.

My 7 learnings on the future of leadership that may come as a surprise

Leadership reimagined by diverse professionals for a new era.

Confidentiality clauses in arts contracts: are we getting the balance right?

Confidentiality around creative work can be hugely important. But when do contract clauses limit arts workers’ freedom of speech?

How are artists eco disruptors?

A new exhibition and video interview series challenges our actions around climate change, putting words into action at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre. (sponsored)

Leadership is not just a title

Don’t wait for a new job title to think about leadership and instead equip yourself with essential skills through NIDA’s MFA Cultural Leadership. (sponsored)

5 AI creative writing tools

There is a boom in AI creative writing tools. We’ve selected five essentials to get you started.

