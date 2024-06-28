This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

From closures to creative cities, RISING’s future and David Walsh’s latest status boost, these were your top reads this week.

What killed Darlinghurst Theatre Company?

Darlinghurst Theatre Company entered voluntary administration last week. The complex narrative around its decline is a warning for other organisations.

Surprises as most cultural Australian cities (per capita) revealed

Recent data shows that regional cities offer top cultural experiences.

Has RISING risen only to face a future fall?

While celebrating record attendance and strong sales, RISING’s future still seems uncertain.

What a surge in art prize entrants reveals about arts participation in Australia

Many Australian art prizes are receiving record entries. The reasons behind this growth suggests some shifting dynamics are at play.

Mona’s big flex – how David Walsh wrote himself into the books

‘Namedropping’ is an all-consuming exhibition about questioning status, but by doing so, Mona owner David Walsh has cunningly bolstered his own.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Theatre review: King Lear, Neilson Nutshell, Pier 2/3 ★★★

Bell Shakespeare takes a minimalist approach to King Lear in its first production of the play since 2010 – with mixed results.

Exhibition review: Searching for Sanctuary, State Library Victoria ★★★★★

Barat Ali Batoor’s mesmerising multi-media portrayal of his perilous journey from Afghanistan to Australia pushes the boundaries of photojournalism.

Theatre review: Master Class, Ensemble Theatre ★★★★★

Terence McNally’s play about opera legend Maria Callas gives us a masterclass in stagecraft.

Book review: Safe Space, Alyssa Huynh ★★★1/2

A memoir that tracks the author’s lived experience with racism as an Asian-Australian woman.

And staying in our top reads for another week:

Exhibition review: Pharaoh, NGV International ★★★★★

This is an exhibition that demonstrates how we can shift up and still surprise – and how we can show Egyptian artefacts in our times.

Musical review: Sunset Boulevard, Princess Theatre ★★1/2

A woefully miscast Sarah Brightman derails this production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, which also features some baffling directorial choices.

Jobs and education chatter this week

7 signs of severe creative burnout

Almost everyone experiences creative droughts, but how can you tell when you’re genuinely putting your health at risk?

5 tips to launch your book

The end road to publication is here, so now it’s time to plan a party for your book’s first public appearance.

Pets in the workplace – pros and cons

To coincide with ‘Take your dog to work day’, ArtsHub canvasses the pros and cons of animals in the workplace.

So you want my arts job: Theatre Critic

Aside from the glamour of swanning around on opening nights among the glitterati, being a theatre critic necessitates a lot of work and many long nights.

Read: Lesser known tax deductions for creative freelancers

Exit Interview: AGSA’s Lisa Slade on blurring the zones

For Lisa Slade, education and curatorial leadership have always blurred. ArtsHub speak with her about leaving the Art Gallery of South Australia for the University of Melbourne.

Talking about languages and why sovereign peoples don’t want to be called Indigenous

We write up a panel discussion about the importance of language and self-determination for First Nations people.

