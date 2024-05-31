This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

First Nations multimedia artist and political activist dies aged 67

Mob and arts sector colleagues mourn the loss of the renowned First Nations artist.

Winning design for $188 million Riverside Theatres redevelopment revealed

The creation of a new lyric theatre is expected to boost visitation numbers, while also attracting major musicals of scale.

Vale Rosemary Laing

The celebrated Australian photo-based artist Rosemary Laing has died, with tributes flowing in from both home and abroad.

Archibald, Sulman and Wynne finalists revealed, along with Packing Room Prize

The finalists for the three high-profile art prizes have now been announced, with the winners due to be revealed next week.

Wu-Tang Clan’s ultra-rare album-as-artwork comes to Mona

Originally sold for US$2 million, the ultra-exclusive Once Upon a Time in Shaolin is coming to Mona, and fans have a chance to hear the album.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Theatre review: The Odd Couple, Comedy Theatre ★★★★

Decades later, Neil Simon’s play still feels sharp and relatable.

Musical review: Ride the Cyclone, Hayes Theatre ★★★★★

The Hayes Theatre has rewarded us yet again with this utterly charming, utterly bonkers and utterly wonderful new musical.

Exhibition review: Cutting Through Time – Cressida Campbell, Margaret Preston, and the Japanese Print, Geelong Gallery ★★★★★

An examination of the influence of Japanese woodblock prints on two prominent Australian artists.

Opera review: Candide, Her Majesty’s Theatre ★★★★½

A joyous musical confection and a colourful celebration of self-discovery.

Theatre review: Ulster American, Ensemble Theatre ★★★★

Feminism, #MeToo, toxic masculinity, the Northern Irish ‘Troubles’ and the theatre itself are dissected in this provocative work.

Career and education chatter this week

UQ’s decision to cut Museum Studies spells disaster

The University of Queensland is proposing cuts to its Museum Studies programs, with potential effects felt across the country.

5 tips to beat writers’ block

Easy steps to start writing again when you are creatively blocked.

So you want my arts job: Wearable Art and Fibre Artist

The fibre and wearable pieces of Sunshine Coast-based artist Karen Lynch can be seen across festivals and competitions. Here is how she started.

