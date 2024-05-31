News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

Our weekly wrap of the stories our readers loved and those you may have missed.
31 May 2024
Richard Watts
A black and white photograph of a woman with an old-fashioned megaphone silhouetted in profile against a white background.

Photo: Patrick Fore on Unsplash.

This week’s top arts news stories

First Nations multimedia artist and political activist dies aged 67

Mob and arts sector colleagues mourn the loss of the renowned First Nations artist.

Winning design for $188 million Riverside Theatres redevelopment revealed

The creation of a new lyric theatre is expected to boost visitation numbers, while also attracting major musicals of scale.

Vale Rosemary Laing

The celebrated Australian photo-based artist Rosemary Laing has died, with tributes flowing in from both home and abroad.

Archibald, Sulman and Wynne finalists revealed, along with Packing Room Prize

The finalists for the three high-profile art prizes have now been announced, with the winners due to be revealed next week.

Wu-Tang Clan’s ultra-rare album-as-artwork comes to Mona

Originally sold for US$2 million, the ultra-exclusive Once Upon a Time in Shaolin is coming to Mona, and fans have a chance to hear the album.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Theatre review: The Odd Couple, Comedy Theatre ★★★★

Decades later, Neil Simon’s play still feels sharp and relatable.

Musical review: Ride the Cyclone, Hayes Theatre ★★★★★

The Hayes Theatre has rewarded us yet again with this utterly charming, utterly bonkers and utterly wonderful new musical.

Exhibition review: Cutting Through Time – Cressida Campbell, Margaret Preston, and the Japanese Print, Geelong Gallery ★★★★★

An examination of the influence of Japanese woodblock prints on two prominent Australian artists.

Opera review: Candide, Her Majesty’s Theatre ★★★★½  

A joyous musical confection and a colourful celebration of self-discovery.

Theatre review: Ulster American, Ensemble Theatre ★★★★

Feminism, #MeToo, toxic masculinity, the Northern Irish ‘Troubles’ and the theatre itself are dissected in this provocative work.

Career and education chatter this week

UQ’s decision to cut Museum Studies spells disaster

The University of Queensland is proposing cuts to its Museum Studies programs, with potential effects felt across the country.

5 tips to beat writers’ block

Easy steps to start writing again when you are creatively blocked.

So you want my arts job: Wearable Art and Fibre Artist

The fibre and wearable pieces of Sunshine Coast-based artist Karen Lynch can be seen across festivals and competitions. Here is how she started.

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Richard Watts

Richard Watts is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM, and serves as the Chair of La Mama Theatre's volunteer Committee of Management. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, and was awarded the status of Melbourne Fringe Living Legend in 2017. In 2020 he was awarded the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize. Most recently, Richard was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Green Room Awards Association in June 2021. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

Mary McGillivray and Nik Wyness share their insights on video content success. Photo: Supplied. McGillivray is a young Caucasian woman with short red hair, wearing a black sleeveless top and sitting inside a study space with yellow walls. Wyness is a middle-aged Caucasian man wearing a high-collared coat and glasses.
Features

Nine dos and don’ts of video content in the arts

‘Humour is the best way’, ‘be clear about your niche’, 'don’t try to be down with the kids’, plus more…

Celina Lei
Sprung!! Integrated Dance Theatre Inc, recipient of Create NSW’s Arts and Cultural Funding Program. Photo: Thomas Oliver. Outdoor in a park setting, a group of eight ensemble members from Sprung lean on each other. They appear relaxed.
News

Opportunities and awards

International book prize now open, winners receive $100,000 thanks to Arts Impact WA, finalists of emerging artist award, and more!

Celina Lei
UQ is planning to cut its Museum Studies program. Image is an exterior shot of the sandstone façade of Queensland university, behind some trees, in long shot against a blue sky with scudding clouds.
Features

David Burton
2024 First Nations Arts and Culture Awards recipients (l to r) Dean Brady, Tibian Wyles, Sara Prestwidge, Brenda Gifford, Uncle Badger Bates, Meleika Gresa. Photo: Supplied. A group of First Nations artists in front of a photo board with the Creative Australia logo and photos of First Nations performances.
News

Senior First Nations artists receive recognition for lifetime achievement

Uncle Badger Bates and Aunty Mabel Juli receive Red Ochre Award for Lifetime Achievement, while emerging First Nations excellence is…

Celina Lei
Candide. Four singers lined up. In the middle are a man in blue shirt and shorts with red braces and a woman in a green strappy 1950s type house dress with a little apron. On either side are two women - one all in orange, including her glasses frames and a wig, and the other the same but in yellow.
Reviews

Opera review: Candide, Her Majesty's Theatre

A joyous musical confection and a colourful celebration of self-discovery.

Dr Diana Carroll
