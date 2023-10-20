This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? This is the arts news that caught your eye:

On the referendum and intersectionality…

Now that Australia has voted, what’s next? And how did the Voice to Parliament referendum differ from the postal vote for marriage equality?

Survey on book publishing industry

The MEAA’s survey seeks transparency of conditions within the Australian book industry.

Australian Performing Arts Forum 2023: an overview and summary

An overview of the recent Australian Performing Arts Forum 2023, held in Meanjin/Brisbane.

A giant gumnut will define Australia to the world at Expo 2025

A gumnut-inspired design by a global design team led by Buchan has been chosen for the Australian Pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka.

New look at photography

Bringing together works from the NGV collection over nearly 140 years, ‘Photography: Real and Imagined’ considers the depth and breadth of photography.

More arts news

The top arts news and reviews from the Amplify Collective

Exhibition review: Djilba/Kambarang season, PICA ★★★★

Three concurrent exhibitions from Wu Tsang, Sriwhana Spong and Sancintya Mohini Simpson at Perth Institute of Contemporary Art (PICA).

World of WearableArt goes beyond imagination

2023 World of WearableArt: BEYOND was an exploration into a boundless realm where artistry, innovation and imagination intertwined.

More from the Amplify Collective

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Performance reviews: Enemies of Grooviness Eat Sh!T, WAKE, Melbourne Fringe Festival ★★★★★

Two Fringe feminist shows about women in all their power and vulnerabilities.

Exhibition review: Design Fringe 2023, Linden New Art ★★★★1/2

Where would design take us if it no longer has the answers?

Book review: The Modern, Anna Kate Blair ★★★★

Set in and around New York’s Museum of Modern Art, this debut explores not just art but sexuality, job precarity and creativity.

Theatre review: Every Brilliant Thing, New Benner Theatre ★★★★★

If you were to compile a list of everything that makes life worth living and truly brilliant, what would it look like?

More recent reviews.

Jobs and education chatter this week

Shifting the dial on pregnant dancers on stage

It wasn’t long ago that pregnancy could signal the end of a dancer’s career. Thankfully, things have changed, with companies like Co3 taking a different approach.

What sustains staff in an event economy

Staff who have worked with Sculpture by the Sea for over a decade speak about what is needed to keep workers like them on board.

And this story continues to capture your interest:

The 10 best performance review questions to ask your manager

More careers articles.

