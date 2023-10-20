News

 > All Arts > News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

What's in the headlines and what arts news are people talking about this week.
20 Oct 2023
Gina Fairley
arts news. image is woman wearing white hoodie on laptop in a remote straw field under grey cloudy skies, with black hills in the distance

All Arts

Stay connected with this week’s arts news. Image: Shutterstock.

Share Icon

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? This is the arts news that caught your eye:

On the referendum and intersectionality…
Now that Australia has voted, what’s next? And how did the Voice to Parliament referendum differ from the postal vote for marriage equality?

Survey on book publishing industry
The MEAA’s survey seeks transparency of conditions within the Australian book industry.

Australian Performing Arts Forum 2023: an overview and summary
An overview of the recent Australian Performing Arts Forum 2023, held in Meanjin/Brisbane.

A giant gumnut will define Australia to the world at Expo 2025
A gumnut-inspired design by a global design team led by Buchan has been chosen for the Australian Pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka.

New look at photography
Bringing together works from the NGV collection over nearly 140 years, ‘Photography: Real and Imagined’ considers the depth and breadth of photography.

More arts news

The top arts news and reviews from the Amplify Collective

Exhibition review: Djilba/Kambarang season, PICA ★★★★
Three concurrent exhibitions from Wu Tsang, Sriwhana Spong and Sancintya Mohini Simpson at Perth Institute of Contemporary Art (PICA).

World of WearableArt goes beyond imagination
2023 World of WearableArt: BEYOND was an exploration into a boundless realm where artistry, innovation and imagination intertwined.

More from the Amplify Collective

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Performance reviews: Enemies of Grooviness Eat Sh!T, WAKE, Melbourne Fringe Festival ★★★★★
Two Fringe feminist shows about women in all their power and vulnerabilities.

Exhibition review: Design Fringe 2023, Linden New Art ★★★★1/2
Where would design take us if it no longer has the answers?

Book review: The Modern, Anna Kate Blair ★★★★
Set in and around New York’s Museum of Modern Art, this debut explores not just art but sexuality, job precarity and creativity.

Theatre review: Every Brilliant Thing, New Benner Theatre ★★★★★
If you were to compile a list of everything that makes life worth living and truly brilliant, what would it look like?

More recent reviews.

Jobs and education chatter this week

Shifting the dial on pregnant dancers on stage
It wasn’t long ago that pregnancy could signal the end of a dancer’s career. Thankfully, things have changed, with companies like Co3 taking a different approach.

What sustains staff in an event economy
Staff who have worked with Sculpture by the Sea for over a decade speak about what is needed to keep workers like them on board.

And this story continues to capture your interest:

The 10 best performance review questions to ask your manager

More careers articles.

Have you checked out our new Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great new feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

All Arts Community Arts & Cultural Development Education & Student News Features News Opinions & Analysis Performing Arts Poetry And Spoken Word Visual Arts Writing and Publishing
More
Opera House. Image is a panel of four women: Julia Zemiro, Helen Pitt, Yumi Stynes (with her arms raised in the air) and Wendy Harmer at the Sydney Opera House. Photo: Jaimi Joy.
Amplify Collective

‘A glorious anomaly’: would the Sydney Opera House be built today?

Why does the Opera House remain an anomaly in Australia's cultural infrastructure landscape? And would it be built today?

Madeleine Gandhi
Deborah Walker, finalist work for the 2023 Portia Geach Memorial Award. Image: Supplied, courtesy the artist.
News

Opportunities and awards

Drawing award now open for entries, opportunities for First Nations playwrights, fellowships awarded to writers, finalists of women in portraiture…

Celina Lei
Chamber. Neon sign shaped like Western Australia.
News

WA Chamber of Arts secured ... well, for two years

A funding announcement brings some stability to the state's peak body.

Gina Fairley
Image shows love hearts and hands, a drawing by kindergarten and year 1 students at Gymea North Primary School, showing in Every Step Counts and responding to 'Respectful Relationships'
News

Kids' art and poetry exhibition at NSW Parliament House celebrates respectful relationships

Showcasing work by primary and secondary school students from 28 NSW public schools, the 'Every Step Counts' exhibition responds to…

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Referendum. Image shows woman in low cut black sparkly dress, with headdress and sash in colours of the Aboriginal flag.
Opinions & Analysis

On the referendum and intersectionality...

Now that Australia has voted, what's next? And how did the Voice to Parliament referendum differ from the postal vote…

Kitty Obsidian
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login