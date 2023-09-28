News

 > All Arts > News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

What's in the headlines and what people are talking about in the arts this week.
28 Sep 2023
Gina Fairley
Arts news. Girl surrounded by plants reading from laptop and wearing yellow overalls.

All Arts

This week’s arts headlines. Image: Shutterstock.

Share Icon

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? The sector farewells much loved director and dancer Li Cunxin who is leaving Queensland Ballet after 11 years, we look at novels heading to screen, and what is the sector thinking about the Voice? This is the arts news that caught your attention:

Exit interview: Li Cunxin, Queensland Ballet
“Mao’s Last Dancer” has had an enormous impact on the ballet world, not only in Queensland, but across Australia and internationally.

Australian novels adapted into films: watch list
From The Dry to Schindler’s List, there’s no shortage of Australian novels being translated to the big screen.

And in the lead-up to the referendum vote, ArtsHub has been collating official arts sector statements on the Voice.
Arts organisations’ statements on the Voice (part 1)
Arts organisations’ statements on the Voice (part 2)
First Nations Artists on the Voice

More arts news.

The top arts news from The Amplify Collective

A look at the immersive shift in Australia’s cultural sector and how to fund it
REMIX Summit 2023 in Perth delved into “The Immersive Revolution” and what this could mean for funding models in Australia.

Theatre review: Betsy and I (Undercover Artist Festival), Queensland Theatre ★★★★★
A new, disability-led, semi-autobiographical performance that explores the relationship of a person with a disability through her friendship with her wheelie-walker.

More from The Amplify Collective

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Musical review: Bananaland, QPAC, Brisbane Festival ★★★★1/2
A brand new Australian musical comedy hits the right notes at the Brisbane Festival and offers a glorious, fun-packed night at the theatre.

TV review: The Whiteley Art Scandal, ABC ★★★★
A gripping true-crime story that shows what goes on behind the glossy paintings of the rich and connected? Yes please.

Exhibition review: Beneath the Surface, Behind the Scenes, Heide Museum of Modern Art ★★★★1/2
A bold exhibition that traverses cultures while highlighting our connections.

Theatre review: The Importance of Being Earnest, Roslyn Packer Theatre ★★★★
Oscar Wilde’s hilarious play sparkles for another season.

Book review: We Only Want What’s Best, Carolyn Swindell ★★★1/2
Turbulence and scandal in the dance world as seen from the perspectives of both parents and children.

DIY Painting review: Pinot and Picasso, Yarraville ★★★★
Two of the ArtsHub team tried to paint and sip at the same time.

More recent reviews.

Jobs and education chatter this week

So you want my arts job: Publishing Managing Editor
Kevin O’Brien manages both staff and books in his busy, very much hands-on, senior editorial position.

Education in brief: new live theatre platform for schools, and teacher pay on the agenda
Short and sweet arts-focused news about schools and universities. Literacy is a big issue as governments try to increase teacher numbers.

Found in translation
To the uninitiated, the prospect of having your book translated into different languages is daunting and exciting, but how does it happen?

Screenwriter David Hannam shares tips for would-be TV writers
If TV is entering its ‘post-Golden Era’ there are still some dos and don’ts to keep you on the right path as an emerging writer for screen.

More careers articles.

Have you checked out our new Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great new feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

All Arts All Screen Digital Education & Student News Features News Performing Arts Visual Arts VR Writing and Publishing
More
CIAF. A woman in a Vote 'Yes' T-shirt, grey denim jacket and darker grey trousers, stands in front of an orange and white painting and points at a blue painting, while a man with his back to us films her on his phone camera.
News

Attendance level underscores Indigenous art fair's social and economic impact

A new report on the performance of the 2023 Cairns Indigenous Art Fair unpacks its significance, and a new theme…

Celina Lei
Immersive experience. Image is of multicoloured tree trunks without leaves and a blue pathway leading through them.
Amplify Collective

A look at the immersive shift in Australia's cultural sector and how to fund it

REMIX Summit 2023 in Perth delved into "The Immersive Revolution" and what this could mean for funding models in Australia.

Kim Balfour
Voice. Arts organisations' statements on Voice to parliament. A picture of the Aboriginal flag against a blue sky.
News

Arts organisations’ statements on the Voice (part 2)

In the lead-up to the referendum vote, ArtsHub has collated more official arts sector statements on the Voice.

Jo Pickup
opportunities. Three people face the camera: a man in a patterned coloured shirt with a baseball cap, a woman in white shoulderless top and white pants and a man with a dark jacket.
News

Opportunities and awards

First Nations Arts and Culture Awards open for nominations, plus winners of the Lester Prize and nominees for ARIA Awards,…

Celina Lei
A long exposure photo of a wet road at night: car headlights and taillights are blurs of light reflected on the wet tarmac as well as floating between the road and the dark sky.
News

On the move: latest sector appointments

New Board appointments, new Trustees, a new CEO and a new Museum Director are among this week’s latest arts sector…

Richard Watts
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login