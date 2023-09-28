This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? The sector farewells much loved director and dancer Li Cunxin who is leaving Queensland Ballet after 11 years, we look at novels heading to screen, and what is the sector thinking about the Voice? This is the arts news that caught your attention:

Exit interview: Li Cunxin, Queensland Ballet

“Mao’s Last Dancer” has had an enormous impact on the ballet world, not only in Queensland, but across Australia and internationally.

Australian novels adapted into films: watch list

From The Dry to Schindler’s List, there’s no shortage of Australian novels being translated to the big screen.

And in the lead-up to the referendum vote, ArtsHub has been collating official arts sector statements on the Voice.

Arts organisations’ statements on the Voice (part 1)

Arts organisations’ statements on the Voice (part 2)

First Nations Artists on the Voice

The top arts news from The Amplify Collective

A look at the immersive shift in Australia’s cultural sector and how to fund it

REMIX Summit 2023 in Perth delved into “The Immersive Revolution” and what this could mean for funding models in Australia.

Theatre review: Betsy and I (Undercover Artist Festival), Queensland Theatre ★★★★★

A new, disability-led, semi-autobiographical performance that explores the relationship of a person with a disability through her friendship with her wheelie-walker.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Musical review: Bananaland, QPAC, Brisbane Festival ★★★★1/2

A brand new Australian musical comedy hits the right notes at the Brisbane Festival and offers a glorious, fun-packed night at the theatre.

TV review: The Whiteley Art Scandal, ABC ★★★★

A gripping true-crime story that shows what goes on behind the glossy paintings of the rich and connected? Yes please.

Exhibition review: Beneath the Surface, Behind the Scenes, Heide Museum of Modern Art ★★★★1/2

A bold exhibition that traverses cultures while highlighting our connections.

Theatre review: The Importance of Being Earnest, Roslyn Packer Theatre ★★★★

Oscar Wilde’s hilarious play sparkles for another season.

Book review: We Only Want What’s Best, Carolyn Swindell ★★★1/2

Turbulence and scandal in the dance world as seen from the perspectives of both parents and children.

DIY Painting review: Pinot and Picasso, Yarraville ★★★★

Two of the ArtsHub team tried to paint and sip at the same time.

Jobs and education chatter this week

So you want my arts job: Publishing Managing Editor

Kevin O’Brien manages both staff and books in his busy, very much hands-on, senior editorial position.

Education in brief: new live theatre platform for schools, and teacher pay on the agenda

Short and sweet arts-focused news about schools and universities. Literacy is a big issue as governments try to increase teacher numbers.

Found in translation

To the uninitiated, the prospect of having your book translated into different languages is daunting and exciting, but how does it happen?

Screenwriter David Hannam shares tips for would-be TV writers

If TV is entering its ‘post-Golden Era’ there are still some dos and don’ts to keep you on the right path as an emerging writer for screen.

