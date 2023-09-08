This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? From back-pedalling Ministers to queer bushrangers to leading institutions across the ditch and fringe happenings, the week has been a mix of big reads. This is what caught your attention:

Minister for the Arts back-pedalling on promises

Is the “revitalisation” of plans for Powerhouse Ultimo a sign of the NSW Government’s dwindling commitment to the arts?

The queer bushranger who still inspires artists 143 years after his death

Executed while wearing a ring fashioned from his dead lover’s hair, Captain Moonlite is slowly regaining the prominence he deserves.

ABC announces new TV arts show hosted by Virginia Trioli

High-profile ABC broadcaster Virginia Trioli has been announced as the host of a new primetime ABC TV arts program. The as-yet-unnamed program, which is described as taking ‘the audience into the world of major arts luminaries’, will air in 2024.

Sydney Opera House has 50 free films you can stream now

The Sydney Opera House has unveiled a program of 50 films, many rare and unseen, available free of charge to audiences everywhere as part of its 50th birthday celebrations.

The top reads from The Amplify Collective

Dancing on a tightrope: young dancers creating independent work for Fringe

Melbourne Fringe Festival continues its legacy of promoting cultural democracy and emerging artists with an exciting dance program for 2023.

Accessible writing is for everyone

Accessible writing can be divided into two categories: plain language and Easy Read.

The rise of South Australian film festivals

Emerging and diverse filmmakers in SA have more opportunities to show their work with the rise in local film festivals.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Exhibition review: Radiance: the art of Elisabeth Cummings, NAS Gallery ★★★★★

At 89, Elisabeth Cummings’ paintings are brave and bold – this survey exhibition mapping a journey of mark making for viewers.

Musical review: The Marvellous Elephant Man – The Musical ★1/2

An overhyped production that sadly does not live up to expectations.

Theatre review: Julius Caesar, fortyfivedownstairs ★★★★

An excellent production that once again reminds us of the power of oratory.

Book review: Body Friend, Katherine Brabon ★★★★★

A tenderly written exploration of the body through the lens of living with chronic illness.

Review: Brisbane Festival opening ★★★★

An eclectic opening night event set the tone of inclusivity and diversity for Brisbane Festival’s 2023 program.

Education and career chatter this week

Australian Kirsten Lacy, permanently at the helm of Auckland Art Gallery

Addressing cultural cringe and putting First Nations first, Kirsten Lacy reflects on her first four years in charge at Toi o Tāmaki.

Why I’m studying… Professional Writing and Editing (PWE)

Writer and librarian Alice Reid is studying professional writing and editing at RMIT. She’s the perfect example of how study pathways evolve over a lifetime.

Forget AI, why viralism is costing you your job

Perhaps technology is not the greatest threat to your livelihood after all?

Second book syndrome

Pushing through with the writing and publication of a second book can be fraught. How can you navigate some of the inherent concerns about the process?

