This week’s arts news and trending topics

28 Jul 2023
Gina Fairley
This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? It was a mixed bag of ‘faves’ that sat across mediums and locations. These were your most read stories:

Shankari Chandran wins 2023’s Miles Franklin Award
Chai Time at Cinnamon Gardens takes out the most prestigious literary prize in Australia.

Creative Spaces Summit 2023: a stimulating provocation of art and ideas
This year’s Summit was invigorating, full of insights and sure to leave a lasting impact.

Webinar #3 – AI: A point of inflection for the arts?
Our third Creative Exchange webinar, co-produced with Creative Victoria, will explore your questions and concerns about AI’s impact on the arts.

Remembering gallerist Tim Klingender
The visual arts sector mourns the tragic death of gallerist Tim Klingender.

And staying on top this week:

Can we separate art from the artist?
When genius artists act in less than genius ways we are forced to confront what “genius” means. Some contemporary Australian artists share their views.

The top read from The Amplify Collective

Complicating Vietnamese diaspora stories for the better
A look into how the MÌNH exhibition challenges notions of a monolithic Vietnamese identity through art and writing.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Musical review: Bloom, Arts Centre Melbourne ★★★★
A musical set in an aged care facility? Sounds like a difficult task, but Bloom comes up roses.

Theatre review: On the Beach, Roslyn Packer Theatre ★★★★★
The classic 1957 novel about a post-apocalyptic Australia is granted a powerful theatrical adaptation.

Book review: A Real Piece of Work, Erin Riley ★★★★1/2
An insight into the life of a queer trans writer through a series of essays.

Exhibition review: A Soft Touch, 4A ★★★★1/2
A rich and nuanced exhibition that looks at the medium of contemporary textiles within an Asian diaspora and cultural heritage.

Education and career chatter this week

Federal Government grants $3.42 million for arts education for kids
Four arts organisations share in funding aimed at developing the next generation of performers and creatives.

How to deal with a Machivellian boss
Manipulative, distrustful, self-serving: learning to spot the signs of a Machiavellian personality can be important in the workplace, say Nelly Liyanagamage and Mario Fernando.

$1 million grant to aid art music graduates
A new partnership between the Australian National Academy of Music and The Ian Potter Cultural Trust will support ANAM alumni in forging independent careers.

Have you checked out our new Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great new feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Opinions & Analysis

‘Performing’ climate leadership

David Pledger has withdrawn his application to join the Australia Council for the Arts' Creative Climate Leadership program and explains…

David Pledger
Opinions & Analysis

Is fear around AI doing more harm than good?

Our anxiety is pitching artists against AI when collaboration and exploration are what's needed.

Celina Lei
Sponsored

Empowering mid-career artists to create bold new work 

The journey of an artist often requires a "day job" to maintain the freedom to pursue their creative practice. By…

Gina Fairley
News

Opportunities and awards

Carclew grants for SA young creatives, glass artist heads to Japan, longlist for the 2023 ABR Elizabeth Jolley Short Story…

Celina Lei
Amplify Collective

Radical access: the future of access in the arts

Stellar thinkers and doers gather to consider radical access and the future of an inclusive arts industry.

Heidi Everett
