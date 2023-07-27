This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? It was a mixed bag of ‘faves’ that sat across mediums and locations. These were your most read stories:

Shankari Chandran wins 2023’s Miles Franklin Award

Chai Time at Cinnamon Gardens takes out the most prestigious literary prize in Australia.

Creative Spaces Summit 2023: a stimulating provocation of art and ideas

This year’s Summit was invigorating, full of insights and sure to leave a lasting impact.

Webinar #3 – AI: A point of inflection for the arts?

Our third Creative Exchange webinar, co-produced with Creative Victoria, will explore your questions and concerns about AI’s impact on the arts.

Remembering gallerist Tim Klingender

The visual arts sector mourns the tragic death of gallerist Tim Klingender.

And staying on top this week:

Can we separate art from the artist?

When genius artists act in less than genius ways we are forced to confront what “genius” means. Some contemporary Australian artists share their views.

The top read from The Amplify Collective

Complicating Vietnamese diaspora stories for the better

A look into how the MÌNH exhibition challenges notions of a monolithic Vietnamese identity through art and writing.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Musical review: Bloom, Arts Centre Melbourne ★★★★

A musical set in an aged care facility? Sounds like a difficult task, but Bloom comes up roses.

Theatre review: On the Beach, Roslyn Packer Theatre ★★★★★

The classic 1957 novel about a post-apocalyptic Australia is granted a powerful theatrical adaptation.

Book review: A Real Piece of Work, Erin Riley ★★★★1/2

An insight into the life of a queer trans writer through a series of essays.

Exhibition review: A Soft Touch, 4A ★★★★1/2

A rich and nuanced exhibition that looks at the medium of contemporary textiles within an Asian diaspora and cultural heritage.

Education and career chatter this week

Federal Government grants $3.42 million for arts education for kids

Four arts organisations share in funding aimed at developing the next generation of performers and creatives.

How to deal with a Machivellian boss

Manipulative, distrustful, self-serving: learning to spot the signs of a Machiavellian personality can be important in the workplace, say Nelly Liyanagamage and Mario Fernando.

$1 million grant to aid art music graduates

A new partnership between the Australian National Academy of Music and The Ian Potter Cultural Trust will support ANAM alumni in forging independent careers.

