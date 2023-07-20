This week’s arts news and trending topics

From circus students expressing their concerns about their future in light of Swinburne University’s recent decision to pause student intakes in 2024, and the perennial question of how to separate art from the artist, to a range of reviews around the country, here are our most read stories of the week.

This week’s top arts news stories

Can we separate art from the artist?

When genius artists act in less than genius ways we are forced to confront what “genius” means. Some contemporary Australian artists share their views.

And it could be yours … well, for a while

From John Olsen to Lindy Lee and Joan Miró to Helen Frankenthaler – the National Gallery is making available top-drawer artists for long-term loans.

Six curators talk about the artists on their radar

Being on a curator’s radar is not always about being “hot” or “emerging”. So who is capturing their interest?

Why does Frida Kahlo’s fame outshine other women artists?

Audiences are currently in the grip of “Frida fever” thanks to a blockbuster show at AGSA. But why does this artist’s fame shine brighter than that of other women artists?

Fine music ensembles are on the rise, but what is driving their success?

How our diverse and burgeoning chamber music ensembles create a unique voice and what they contribute to the overall musical landscape.

More arts news

Top reads from the Amplify Collective

Decolonising the written word

As an editor, a relatively new part of my brief is to be on the alert for colonial exceptionalism. What has surprised me is the amount of material I would have waved through a few years ago.

Peers and portals

A triptych of vignettes about three of Sydney’s emerging oil painters and their voyages of identity.

More from the Amplify Collective

This week’s most-read reviews

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. These were this week’s most read reviews:

Ballet review: Giselle, Arts Centre Melbourne ★★★★★

The Tokyo Ballet production of this beloved classic is enough to prove the existence of magic.

Theatre review: Miss Peony, Belvoir Theatre ★★★1/2

A generational and intercultural clash is played out in the competitive flurry of a beauty pageant.

Performance review: Adelaide Guitar Festival, Adelaide Festival Centre ★★★★★

Two performances showcasing guitar-based music in its various forms, from classical orchestras to death metal.

Theatre review: This is Living, Malthouse Theatre ★★★1/2

Written by Melbourne-based playwright and actor Ash Flanders and directed by Malthouse Theatre’s Artistic Director Matthew Lutton, This is Living is an acerbic comedy set within the confines of a large rented holiday home in Victoria’s wellness capital, Hepburn Springs, over New Year’s Eve.

Light event review: Resonate and Mirror Mirror, Illuminate Adelaide ★★★★1/2

Innovative and enchanting, Moment Factory’s Resonate and Mirror Mirror light up the city as part of Illuminate Adelaide.

More recent reviews

Education and career chatter this week

Swinburne Uni has put our circus dreams in jeopardy, say NICA students

An open letter from the current cohort of Certificate IV in Circus Arts students at the National Institute of Circus Arts.

When can artists afford to retire?

The official retirement age in Australia has just gone up. But when do artists typically clock off from their working lives?

100 days on the job: Bree Pickering, National Portrait Gallery

How is Bree Pickering using the benefit of her US experience to regear the National Portrait Gallery in its 25th anniversary year?

So you want my arts job: Actor

Acting is just standing around pretending, right? Not so, says Aaron Walton, about a craft that is more complicated than you’d think.

Why I studied… Bachelor of Arts Screen: Production

Emerging screen producer Faraz Anarwala talks about studying at AFTRS and specialising in Production Design, Sound and Cinematography.

More careers articles

Have you checked out our new Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great new feature to make it easier to find career stories.