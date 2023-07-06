This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? It was disturbing sector news about the nation’s tertiary circus school that claimed a huge amount of interest. But general advice about finding mentors or working autism or ADHD was also very popular. These were your most read stories:

Circus sector shocked as Swinburne freezes 2024 NICA intake

Swinburne’s decision to freeze the 2024 student intake for Australia’s only accredited Bachelor of Circus Arts course at NICA has the sector deeply alarmed.

Competition entry fees: are they worth the costs?

Nobody likes paying entry fees for literary prizes, but why do they exist and how can we alleviate this exclusionary practice?

Rise in the cost of living impacting artists

Hikes in living costs are putting the pinch on studio practice – artists offer their advice on soldiering on through the tough times.

Autism and the arts

What can creatives can do to help raise acceptance and awareness of neurodiverse artists living with autism?

Over 40 diverse writers join ArtsHub’s Amplify Collective

The Amplify Collective will platform talented writers from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds, enabling them to share their voices.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. These were this week’s most read reviews:

Musical review: Midnight – The Cinderella musical, Comedy Theatre ★1/2

Overlong and derivative, this modernised adaptation offers a dull twist on the original.

Book review: The Magpie’s Sister, Kerri Turner ★★★★

An historical tale of circus folk and prejudice, and how understanding can lead to the unlikeliest of allies.

Exhibition review: What Is Your Gov’ment Name: Olana Janfa, Immigration Museum ★★★★1/2

Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Olana Janfa’s exhibition What’s Is Your Gov’ment Name.

Theatre review: The Snow, State Theatre of WA ★★★★★

Barking Gecko Theatre presents a whimsical all-ages fairy tale from a brilliant, award-winning playwright.

Exhibition review: Troy-Anthony Baylis, QUT Art Museum ★★★★1/2

I Wanna Be Adorned by Troy-Anthony Baylis offers artefacts for generations of Australians to come.

Education and career chatter this week

How to find a mentor – and make the most of it when you do

From structured programs to coffee dates with mates, how do you find the right mentor and get the most out of the relationship? We asked experts from across the arts for advice.

And staying in our top career reads this week:

Creatives with ADHD: how a coach can help

Artists and creatives with ADHD need particular kinds of support to thrive. Creative coach Briony Kidd knows the challenges first-hand and offers advice.

The art of writing a compelling strategic plan

In a highly competitive marketplace, the arts company that can convince funding bodies of its uniquely placed vision for the future is well-positioned to attract support.

