This week’s arts news and trending topics

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? It was a mixed bag of stories from our continuing fascination with AI, new commissions, to EOFY fundraising. These were the top stories:

Sharp rise of AI: artists’ friend or foe?

Artists’ views on whether AI is an ally or enemy in this bold new era.

Major First Nations commissions open at Flinders Station

A cornerstone of this year’s RISING festival, Shadow Spirit presents a breadth of new commissions by First Peoples from across the country.

Two rebrands, both a little problematic

Prominent arts organisations face rebrands this month, but does the strategy raise questions?

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. These were this week’s most read reviews:

Film installation review: Euphoria, RISING ★★★

More film than art installation, Euphoria is a very different experience depending on whether one stays for the duration or walks out after 10 minutes.

Light event review: Dark Spectrum, Vivid Sydney ★★★★★

The event taps a range of emotions across immersive sound and light, but ends on a high note of exhilaration for Vivid Sydney.

Exhibition review: Rembrandt: True to Life, NGV International ★★★★

A new exhibition showcases the Dutch master’s innovations and skill in the art of etching and printmaking.

Musical review: Mamma Mia!, Lyric Theatre ★★★★

The feel-good extravaganza featuring ABBA hits returns for a tour across the country.

Book review: Eta Draconis, Brendan Ritchie ★★★★

An award-winning ‘cli-fi’ novel tracks two sisters as they make their way in a dying world.

Theatre review: Scenes From the Climate Era, Belvoir St Theatre ★★★★★

A play comprising 65 short scenes explores likely climate era possibilities.

Education and career chatter this week

How to run a successful EOFY fundraising campaign

Need some tips on making an effective end of financial year pitch to your supporters? Twelve arts organisations from around the country share their advice.

Webinar #2 – A new way forward: how inclusive leadership is driving change

The latest Creative Exchange webinar from ArtsHub and Creative Exchange is available to view now…

10 top tips on how to make your own movie

Former Director of South Seas Film School, producer, director and self-confessed movie nut, Adam Fresco offers a hands-on guide to finding your inner Kubrick.

Have you checked out our new Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great new feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Students learn the tricks and traps of running a film festival

In 12 short weeks, RMIT media students put together a film festival as part of their degree. The theme is nifty: first films by directors, both famous and emerging.

