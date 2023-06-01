This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? It was a mixed bag of stories to end the month, from prize-winners to policy to sponsorship. These were the top stories:

New details revealed for the Creative Australia Bill 2023

Music Australia will be established with a $69 million investment across four years, alongside the new industry body Creative Workplaces.

More calls for arts to push against fossil fuel sponsorships

Momentum is building with a Climate Union and new report calling to end fossil fuel funded sponsorships in the arts.

Contemporary art in historic sites: why do we love them?

From boutique hotel art fairs to regional festivals, there is a huge appetite for contemporary art in historic venues.

Audiences return but younger ones are feeling the pinch

Rising costs of living are making it hard for under-35s and families to afford cultural events. A new report suggests ideas to reach them.

Winner of prestigious 2023 Ramsay Art Prize announced

South Australian artist, Ida Sophia has won the $100,000 acquisitive prize for her video work Witness.

More arts news.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. These were this week’s most read reviews:

Light event review: Dark Spectrum, Vivid Sydney ★★★★★

Dark Spectrum taps a range of emotions across immersive sound and light, but ends on a high note of exhilaration for Vivid Sydney.

Theatre review: Jacky, Arts Centre Melbourne ★★★★★

Some uncomfortable viewing in this masterful play about sex, race and brotherhood.

Book review: Call me Marlowe, Catherine de Saint Phalle ★★★★★

Among many other things, this novel canvasses love, reconciliation and friendship.

Exhibition review: Terra Nova, Sturt Gallery ★★★★

Seventy years of Australian studio pottery celebrated in an exhibition that puts technical excellence and a passion for material first.

Musical review: Mamma Mia!, Lyric Theatre ★★★★

The feel-good extravaganza featuring ABBA hits returns for a tour across the country.

More recent reviews.

Education and career chatter this week

So you want my arts job: Media and Drama Teacher

From teaching stage lighting to drama students to training other teachers to use video games in lesson plans, Brett Jenkins is a passionate, contemporary educator.

Students learn the tricks and traps of running a film festival

In 12 short weeks, RMIT media students put together a film festival as part of their degree. The theme is nifty: first films by directors, both famous and emerging.

New trends in visible storage in museums

What exactly is ‘visible storage’ in today’s museum environment of greater accessibility, and how is it changing how museums are being designed and refitted?

It’s not just acting: why consent matters in the performing arts

Performers are often asked to push their boundaries as part of the craft, but this doesn’t mean consent is irrelevant.

Have you checked out our new Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great new feature to make it easier to find career stories.

And continuing to hold firm in our top weekly reads:

The 10 best performance review questions to ask your manager

Whether you are a manager yourself, or an arts professional stepping into your annual performance review, ArtsHub arms you with the best questions to ask.

More careers articles.