This week’s arts news and trending topics

What caught our readers’ attention this week? ArtsHub takes a look at the top reads and the headlines that piqued your interest – from the big funding announcements, to program revelations.

May budget to invest $535 million in cultural institutions

Institutions, including the National Gallery of Australia and National Museum of Australia, will receive new and indexed funding in the Federal Government’s forthcoming budget.

Trove saved thanks to $42.2 million Federal lifeline

The Albanese Government has provided digital archive Trove with $33 million over four years, plus an additional $9.2 million in indexed ongoing annual funding.

Dark Mofo 2023 program revealed

There were 12,000 people waiting in the online queue at midday when tickets went on sale, and by 4pm more than 38,000 tickets had been sold, topping $3.1 million in box office revenue. Why? We take a look at the program.

Disruption in the arts and cultural sector

Profound changes in the creative landscape are being led by new technologies and creative entrepreneurs using different forms of financing and resources. ArtsHub‘s first webinar in its latest partnership with Creative Victoria delves deep into these topics. If you missed the live version, here’s your chance to catch up on two fascinating presentations.

Three bestselling Australian authors you may never have heard of

With one in four books now self-published, some of the most successful writers fly under the radar in the literary world.

Top reviews for the week

It feels like a thousand arts events opened this week, with Melbourne International Comedy Festival kicking off and major exhibitions with Melbourne Now, The National and TarraWarra Biennale all opening , among others. These were this week’s most read reviews:

Comedy review: Kitty Flanagan, Dr Brown Beturns, MICF ★★★★★

Sparkling wit or utterly wordless – take your pick.

Exhibition review: fantastic forms, Bundanon ★★★★★

Bundanon celebrates its 30th anniversary by pairing the work of artist Merric Boyd with three contemporaries to rethink notions of legacy.

Book review: Love and Autism, Edited by Kay Kerr ★★★★1/2

Shining light on the spectrum of autism through a range of true stories.

Dance review: RED, Queensland Performing Arts Centre ★★★★1/2

Visually stunning and beautifully choreographed, Dancenorth’s RED packs a powerful and disquieting punch.

Theatre review: Fences, STC Wharf 1 Theatre ★★★★

Racism and strife in 1950s Black America.

Comedy reviews: Lou Wall, Bea Barbeau-Scurla, MICF ★★★★★

Gen Z in battle with the World Wide Web (secret weapon: feet) and a reflection on the bonds and secrets of home and family.

Education & Career chatter this week

Rise of the philanthropic ‘mega gift’, and how you can join the trend

A new report shows that philanthropists are giving more, and offers pathways to getting the ‘ask’ right.

7 podcasts to boost your creativity

Staying in our top five career reads again this week, clearly we are still enjoying podcasts.

Key guidelines in First Nations Cultural Policy for music creators

Australian Music Centre’s new First Nations Culture Policy seeks to establish a guideline that safeguards First Nations’ cultural intellectual rights in music.

The 10 best performance review questions to ask your manager

It must be review time, because a story from our archive has nudged back up into the top five career reads this week. Clearly some advice is timeless.

The vision needed to curate a successful music festival

Roland Peelman, Artistic Director of the Canberra International Music Festival, gears up to present a powerful 2023 festival with a theme centred on children and families.

