This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

While the art world was abuzz with WorldPride programming, it was the twin topics of cultural leadership and disrespect that most strongly resonated with our readers this week. News of a new ArtsHub writing initiative also caught your eye. Here’s what was top of your reading list:

Is it time to look more closely at cultural leadership?

Writer Samuel Cairnduff looks at new research from the UK that has scratched the surface of ingrained cultural issues, linked to a failure of leadership.

Dealing with disrespect

Have you experienced disrespect in the workplace as an arts professional? We speak with those who have, and take on board their lessons.

New ArtsHub initiative to platform disparate voices

ArtsHub is seeking writers from diverse backgrounds and locations to advance Australia’s media landscape – come join us!

Stitching together an exhibition that foregrounds women’s art

SHE of Mind and Body is the latest showcase from the Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre in Dandenong, which celebrates art by and for women.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews; these were this week’s most read reviews:

Theatre review: Breaking the Castle, QPAC ★★★★★

This extraordinary piece of writing is brought vividly to life in a one-man show by and starring Peter Cook.

Exhibition review: Yoshitomo Nara, Art Gallery of WA ★★★★1/2

Yoshitomo Nara’s sculptural, illustrative and photographic artworks express equality, freedom and peace.

Circus review: The Wet, Cairns Performing Arts Centre ★★★★1/2

A First Nations-led ensemble turns to the force and beauty of nature for its inspiration.

Performance review: KING, Sydney WorldPride ★★★★1/2

A music-dance collaboration exploring male identity and sexuality.

Exhibition review: Bunuru, Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts Bunuru ★★★★1/2

PICA’s four newest exhibitions exceed ambitious artistic expectations.

Career chatter this week

A word of advice for our era: ‘Never be surprised’

With a sector in full bloom, strategic arts consultant Penny Miles reveals her optimism for the future and explains how keeping calm is a vital skill.

Déjà vu: Robert Leonard on returning to Brisbane’s IMA

After a decade’s hiatus between stints as Director, Robert Leonard’s return to the IMA in Brisbane is a win all round.

Exit interview: Chris Bendall, Critical Stages Touring

Chris Bendall reflects on nine years at Critical Stages as he shifts his focus from national to local with a new role at Bondi Pavilion.

