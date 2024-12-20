News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

Our weekly wrap of arts news and reviews from around the country, highlighting the stories you may have missed.
20 Dec 2024 10:49
Richard Watts
This week’s arts news and trending topics. An abstract artwork shown on a laptop screen.

All Arts

This week’s summary of art news, reviews and career advice from ArtsHub. Photo: UI8, Unsplash.

Each Friday, we summarise ArtsHub’s most-read stories of the week in order to bring you up to speed with the latest arts industry news you may have missed. Here are the news, reviews and career stories that caught our readers’ eyes this week.

This week’s top arts news stories

Museum of Contemporary Art Australia introduces admission fees, reversing free entry after 25 years

In 2025 Australia’s only public museum dedicated to contemporary art will charge $20 for admission in what appears to be a lifeline decision.

Vale John Marsden

John Marsden, the author of the award-winning, best-selling YA Tomorrow series, has died at 74.

How AI music has become a common fixture of far-right hate – part one

The far-right is using AI to create music and content as a way to spread racist and other extremist views.

Canberra Youth Theatre takes drastic steps to ensure its survival

The long-running company will not stage any productions in 2025 and is also cutting back and consolidating its training programs and staffing numbers.

The future of Australian small press

With the pausing of the Small Press Network earlier this year, many saw it as a death knell for independent publishing. But with a new board, SPN looks set to again champion small press in 2025.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country: ★★★★★

Musical review: Love Actually? The Musical Parody, Athenaeum Theatre ★★★

For the rusted-on fans of the 20-year-old movie, this production follows the same beats as the original.

Exhibition review: Pompeii, National Museum of Australia ★★★½   

Off the back of new discoveries and a wave of immersive exhibitions globally, Pompeii is the star of an exhibition at the National Museum.

Book review: Intermezzo, Sally Rooney ★★★★

Sally Rooney’s latest novel more than lives up to expectations.

Book review: Juice, Tim Winton ★★★★½

Tim Winton returns with a new novel that marks a departure into cli-fi.

Exhibition review: Ethel Carrick and Anne Dangar, National Gallery of Australia ★★★★★

Must-see summer viewing. Two women artists who shaped Australian art history get their day with parallel retrospective exhibitions.

More recent reviews

Career and education chatter this week

What we learned: top career lessons from 2024

What did you learn in your job this year? We take a look back at our most read career stories over 2024, and capture some of the topics that were of concern and the trends.

Coach the writing coach: why everyone needs someone in their corner

It can be tough out there when you’re all alone… but an experienced coach can assist you in your life, your art and even your meditation practice.

So you want my arts job: Street Dancer/Street Dance Festival Director

Alice ‘Arisse’ Tauv uses her skills, passion and platform to champion street dance.

Networking and Mentoring – Learning Module 4, Conclusion

The final video of all four modules, offering practical advice for creative businesses and produced by The Big Idea in New Zealand.

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Richard Watts

Richard Watts OAM is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, a Melbourne Fringe Festival Living Legend, and was awarded the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize in 2020. In 2021 he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Green Room Awards Association. Most recently, Richard received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in June 2024. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

A red circle road sign wit the words DO NOT ENTER on it and a back long clawed figure peering through the white band in the middle of the sign.
Features

How AI music has become a common fixture of far-right hate – part two

The far-right is using AI to create music and content as a way to spread racist and other extremist views.

Leo Chau
Australian true crime podcasts had a prolific year in 2024.
Features

The best Australian true crime podcasts of 2024

Australians continued to adore true crime podcasts in 2024. New series followed some of Australia's deadliest or most notorious cases.

David Burton
Sarah Brightman wearing a dark robe and holding onto an old-fashioned cream phone in a drawing room. On the left is a figure of man seen through the curtains.
News

Most popular reviews in 2024

Which reviews of live performances, exhibitions and books attracted the most attention from ArtsHub's readers this year?

Thuy On
Detail of a mortary stature in black and white. Vale 2024.
News

Vale 2024: saluting those we lost this year

ArtsHub salutes the giants of our sector, who said farewell in 2024. Vale to you all.

Gina Fairley
2024 Queensland Regional Art Awards, Emerging Artist Award winner, Teddy Horton, for 'Stars Align'. A black and white image of a cowboy chasing a ufo.
News

Opportunities and awards

EOIs open for Melbourne Design Week and NT Performing Arts Development, plus winner of Emerging Playwright Commission, and more!

Celina Lei
