This week’s arts news and trending topics

Each Friday, we summarise ArtsHub’s most-read stories of the week in order to bring you up to speed with the latest arts industry news you may have missed. Here are the news, reviews and career stories that caught our readers’ eyes this week.

This week’s top arts news stories

Museum of Contemporary Art Australia introduces admission fees, reversing free entry after 25 years

In 2025 Australia’s only public museum dedicated to contemporary art will charge $20 for admission in what appears to be a lifeline decision.

Vale John Marsden

John Marsden, the author of the award-winning, best-selling YA Tomorrow series, has died at 74.

How AI music has become a common fixture of far-right hate – part one

The far-right is using AI to create music and content as a way to spread racist and other extremist views.

Canberra Youth Theatre takes drastic steps to ensure its survival

The long-running company will not stage any productions in 2025 and is also cutting back and consolidating its training programs and staffing numbers.

The future of Australian small press

With the pausing of the Small Press Network earlier this year, many saw it as a death knell for independent publishing. But with a new board, SPN looks set to again champion small press in 2025.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country: ★★★★★

Musical review: Love Actually? The Musical Parody, Athenaeum Theatre ★★★

For the rusted-on fans of the 20-year-old movie, this production follows the same beats as the original.

Exhibition review: Pompeii, National Museum of Australia ★★★½

Off the back of new discoveries and a wave of immersive exhibitions globally, Pompeii is the star of an exhibition at the National Museum.

Book review: Intermezzo, Sally Rooney ★★★★

Sally Rooney’s latest novel more than lives up to expectations.

Book review: Juice, Tim Winton ★★★★½

Tim Winton returns with a new novel that marks a departure into cli-fi.

Exhibition review: Ethel Carrick and Anne Dangar, National Gallery of Australia ★★★★★

Must-see summer viewing. Two women artists who shaped Australian art history get their day with parallel retrospective exhibitions.

More recent reviews

Career and education chatter this week

What we learned: top career lessons from 2024

What did you learn in your job this year? We take a look back at our most read career stories over 2024, and capture some of the topics that were of concern and the trends.

Coach the writing coach: why everyone needs someone in their corner

It can be tough out there when you’re all alone… but an experienced coach can assist you in your life, your art and even your meditation practice.

So you want my arts job: Street Dancer/Street Dance Festival Director

Alice ‘Arisse’ Tauv uses her skills, passion and platform to champion street dance.

Networking and Mentoring – Learning Module 4, Conclusion

The final video of all four modules, offering practical advice for creative businesses and produced by The Big Idea in New Zealand.

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.