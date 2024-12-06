News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.
6 Dec 2024 9:02
Gina Fairley
Colourfully rendered collection of sculptured busts. Arts news.

Arts news. Image: Olga Lion Cat, Pexels.

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From rotten bananas to voter fraud, the cost of legal action and the books that were BookTok’s best reads of the year, these were your top reads this week.

BookTok’s 10 best reads of 2024
Explore BookTok’s explosive 2024 picks, from romantasy to serial killer escapades. The platform continues to shape the international publishing industry.

‘Banana-taped-to-wall’ artwork no longer a joke after sale turns it into jarring symbol of societal inequity
A cryptocurrency millionaire’s actions after purchasing a famous conceptual artwork have transformed this piece into a disturbing commentary on widening wealth gaps and social inequalities.

Voter fraud wreaks havoc at recent music awards
An incident of voter fraud altered five out of six publicly voted winners of the 2024 Music Victoria Awards.

Legal costs of MSO Board actions start to mount … at what cost to the art?
The MSO’s controversial response to a statement made by an artist at an August recital has not just impacted the Orchestra’s reputation. There are also significant financial costs as legal bills come in.

And staying in our top reads for another week:

QUT Art Museum told to cancel 2025 programming
A lack of vision will destroy one of Australia’s great university galleries, for marginal cost savings comparably.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Dance review: The Nutcracker, Sydney Opera House ★★★★1/2
The Australian Ballet delivers a sumptuous festive feast for all ages.

Exhibition review: Cao Fei: My City is Yours, AGNSW ★★★★★
An exhibition that explores where reality, fantasy and the cyber worlds become indistinguishable.

Book review: The Season, Helen Garner ★★★★
Over a single footy season, Helen Garner explores the travails of the game, as well as offering an overarching look at contemporary masculinity.

Theatre review: The Heartbreak Choir, Ensemble Theatre ★★★★
Themes of community, forgiveness and understanding lie at the heart of this crowd-pleaser, which rounds out Ensemble’s 2024 season.  

Exhibition review: Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru, Australian Museum ★★★1/2
The Australian Museum turns to bucket list destinations to again draw summer crowds.

Book review: Black Convicts, Santilla Chingaipe ★★★★★
Australia’s trade in hidden slavery exposed.

More recent reviews

Read: Everything we know about summer 2024-2025 exhibition programming

Jobs and education chatter this week

So you want my arts job: Mural Artist
A graphic design background and early career success have landed Taiya Bukovsky with a solid career painting murals.

From Woolf to Einstein: exploring the connection between sleep and creativity
Is sleep the secret ingredient for creative legends? The answers are surprising.

Networking and Mentoring – Learning Module 4, Mentoring
The third of five videos in this fourth module, offering practical advice for creative businesses and produced by The Big Idea in New Zealand.

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Student Membership - Join for FREE
Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

Prospero Arts and QPAC's 2024 production of Gilbert and Sullivan's 'The Pirates of Penzance – in Concert'. Two actors kneel on the stage, with the orchestra and conductor visible behind them. The woman wears a red and orange Victorian dress and straw hat; she is smiling broadly at a young man in a blue and yellow jacket, opened to reveal his white short and white trousers. He wears high black boots and a colourful scarf dangles from his waist.
Reviews

Performance review: The Pirates of Penzance – In Concert, QPAC

Gilbert and Sullivan at their finest in this rip-roaring crowd-pleaser of The Pirates of Penzance – In Concert offering an…

Suzannah Conway
Darwin Symphony Orchestra will tour the Northern Territory in its 2025 season. The photo looks down on the orchestra, arrayed around a podium as a middle-aged man in a suit conducts. The photo is taken from above and to the side, so that we can see the strings section, a harpist, percussionist and other Orchestra members.
Features

Darwin Symphony Orchestra to tour Territory-wide in 2025

The DSO’s 2025 season will see Jonathan Tooby’s last hurrah as Artistic Director/Chief Conductor, but not before the Orchestra undertakes…

Richard Watts
‘Notre-Dame de Paris: The Augmented Exhibition’ at Immigration Museum. An exhibition space with large panels depicting the architecture of a church and a sculpture of Mary. A person is looking up at the sculpture while two more people behind them are looking at a screen.
Sponsored

Celebrate the reopening of Notre-Dame right in the middle of Melbourne

The Immigration Museum presents an immersive opportunity to time travel through the history of Notre-Dame and get a French culture…

ArtsHub
'Beeple: Tales From a Synthetic Future', installation view at Deji Art Museum, Nanjing China. A gallery space surrounded by mirrors and digital screens showing a kaleidoscopic selection of digital artworks.
Opinions & Analysis

The secret behind the screen: what does Beeple's first museum solo reveal about the future of digital art?

Backed by big names and budget from Deji Art Museum in China, Beeple's retrospective features digital art, kinetic sculptures ...…

Celina Lei
Gluck's Orpheus & Eurydice will be staged in Melbourne in 2025. Pictured are the Opera Australia Chorus and Circa in Opera Australia's 2024 production of Orpheus & Eurydice.
Features

ArtsHub’s 2025 season guide to the performing arts

Our rolling guide to the season announcements you may have missed.

Richard Watts
