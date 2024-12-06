This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From rotten bananas to voter fraud, the cost of legal action and the books that were BookTok’s best reads of the year, these were your top reads this week.

BookTok’s 10 best reads of 2024

Explore BookTok’s explosive 2024 picks, from romantasy to serial killer escapades. The platform continues to shape the international publishing industry.

‘Banana-taped-to-wall’ artwork no longer a joke after sale turns it into jarring symbol of societal inequity

A cryptocurrency millionaire’s actions after purchasing a famous conceptual artwork have transformed this piece into a disturbing commentary on widening wealth gaps and social inequalities.

Voter fraud wreaks havoc at recent music awards

An incident of voter fraud altered five out of six publicly voted winners of the 2024 Music Victoria Awards.

Legal costs of MSO Board actions start to mount … at what cost to the art?

The MSO’s controversial response to a statement made by an artist at an August recital has not just impacted the Orchestra’s reputation. There are also significant financial costs as legal bills come in.

And staying in our top reads for another week:

QUT Art Museum told to cancel 2025 programming

A lack of vision will destroy one of Australia’s great university galleries, for marginal cost savings comparably.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Dance review: The Nutcracker, Sydney Opera House ★★★★1/2

The Australian Ballet delivers a sumptuous festive feast for all ages.

Exhibition review: Cao Fei: My City is Yours, AGNSW ★★★★★

An exhibition that explores where reality, fantasy and the cyber worlds become indistinguishable.

Book review: The Season, Helen Garner ★★★★

Over a single footy season, Helen Garner explores the travails of the game, as well as offering an overarching look at contemporary masculinity.

Theatre review: The Heartbreak Choir, Ensemble Theatre ★★★★

Themes of community, forgiveness and understanding lie at the heart of this crowd-pleaser, which rounds out Ensemble’s 2024 season.

Exhibition review: Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru, Australian Museum ★★★1/2

The Australian Museum turns to bucket list destinations to again draw summer crowds.

Book review: Black Convicts, Santilla Chingaipe ★★★★★

Australia’s trade in hidden slavery exposed.

Read: Everything we know about summer 2024-2025 exhibition programming

Jobs and education chatter this week

So you want my arts job: Mural Artist

A graphic design background and early career success have landed Taiya Bukovsky with a solid career painting murals.

From Woolf to Einstein: exploring the connection between sleep and creativity

Is sleep the secret ingredient for creative legends? The answers are surprising.

Networking and Mentoring – Learning Module 4, Mentoring

The third of five videos in this fourth module, offering practical advice for creative businesses and produced by The Big Idea in New Zealand.

