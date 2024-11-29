News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.
29 Nov 2024 10:04
Gina Fairley
young Asian woman in light green sweater on couch looking at laptop computer. Arts news.

Are you on top of this week’s arts news? Photo: Liza Summer, Pexels.

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From university art museums under pressure, to philanthropy bolstering theatre, and Banksy again capturing readers’ interest – these were your top reads this week.

QUT Art Museum told to cancel 2025 programming
A lack of vision will destroy one of Australia’s great university galleries, for marginal cost savings comparably.

Arts Centre Melbourne boosted with $5 million gift for rebuild
Arts Centre Melbourne’s Theatres Building function space will be renamed The Leaper Family Pavilion with their $5 million development pledge.

Free opportunity to see Australia’s largest Banksy collection and over 100 street artworks
Be the first to see Banksy’s new work and Australia’s biggest collection of street art.

Radical Textiles blockbuster poses hard questions around supposedly ‘soft’ medium
The Art Gallery of South Australia’s huge exhibition doesn’t hold back in showcasing artists who have used textiles to proudly, and at times defiantly, make their mark.

And remaining in our top reads for another week:

Creative Australia trials $3.88 million program to support small to medium sector
An additional $3,880,000 investment over two years from the Federal Government will support 12 small to medium companies across the country.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Book review: You don’t have to have a dream, Tim Minchin ★★1/2
Three speeches made by Tim Minchin when he received honorary university degrees are collected and published as a book.

Exhibition Review: Yuriyal Bridgeman: yubilong(mi)bilongyu, Griffith University Art Museum ★★★★
This survey investigates the significant mark Yuriyal Bridgeman has made on Australia’s post-colonial arts landscape.

Theatre review: The Inheritance, Seymour Centre ★★★★★
This marathon production, based on the seminal E M Forster novel Howards End, makes huge demands of the audience – and rewards them richly.

Exhibition review: re/JOY, Vipoo Srivilasa, Australian Design Centre ★★★★
Vipoo Srivilasa reclaims memory-laden objects in a genuine body of ceramic works that celebrate the individual and community.

And staying in our most read reviews for another week:

Musical review: Jesus Christ Superstar, Capitol Theatre ★★★1/2
Go for the voices, not the storytelling.

More recent reviews

Jobs and education chatter this week

From Beethoven to Murakami: 5 daily routines that spark artistic brilliance
Studying the daily routines of history’s geniuses may strike some as intimidating, but they hold important clues for any aspiring artist.

New director to lead Art Gallery of South Australia
Jason Smith has been announced as the new Director of AGSA.

So you want my arts job: Assistant Director
If you are willing to be an extra set of eyes and ears for the director, working as an assistant director may be the job for you, suggests Guy Simon.

Is debt good for the arts?
What is ‘impact debt finance’, and is it the way forward for more financial sustainability for the arts?

Networking and Mentoring – Learning Module 4, Using Social Media for Networking
The second of five videos in this fourth module, offering practical advice for creative businesses and produced by The Big Idea in New Zealand.

Petra Kalive announced as State Theatre Company South Australia’s new Artistic Director
Petra Kalive aspires to “explore stories that speak to the heart of who we are and who we strive to become” in her new role.

Queensland Theatre appoints local talent Daniel Evans as Artistic Director
Moving up from Associate Artistic Director, Daniel Evans hopes to lead the charge on Queensland’s theatre ecology.

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Reviews News Features Film Theatre Digital Television Music Career Advice Sponsored
An illustration of a person carrying a large stack of papers held together with a bulldog clip against a teal background.
Features

Sensitivity readers: why do we need them?

Why are sensitivity readers used by authors and publishing companies?

Thuy On
Sarah J Maas continues to dominate BookTok and the publishing industry at large.
Features

BookTok's 10 best reads of 2024

Explore BookTok's explosive 2024 picks, from romantasy to serial killer escapades. The platform continues to shape the international publishing industry.

David Burton
SAM Artistic Director Danny Lacy and Dr. Michael Elliott. Two white man standing in a narrow corridor filled with picture frames.
News

Michael Elliott bequeaths 'deeply personal' ceramics collection to Shepparton Art Museum

From a ceramics collection that dates back to his teenage years, Michael Elliott has gifted 198 artworks to the Shepparton…

ArtsHub
Hopes of AI theft being addressed thanks to recommendations from the latest report. Image: Winston Duke as part of the Visualising AI project by Google Deepmind, Unsplash. A rectangular platform is held by two illuminated columns against a black space.
Features

Beacon of hope as Senate releases final report to stop AI theft and remunerate creatives

Recommendations from the Select Committee on Adopting AI seek to address 'unprecedented theft' by Meta, Google and Amazon.

Celina Lei
Features

Indigenous Knowledge – connected by song

In this extract from 'Indigenous Knowledge – Australian Perspectives', the authors explore the importance and power of music and its…

Clint Bracknell and Sally Treloyn
