This week’s arts news and trending topics

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From university art museums under pressure, to philanthropy bolstering theatre, and Banksy again capturing readers’ interest – these were your top reads this week.

QUT Art Museum told to cancel 2025 programming

A lack of vision will destroy one of Australia’s great university galleries, for marginal cost savings comparably.

Arts Centre Melbourne boosted with $5 million gift for rebuild

Arts Centre Melbourne’s Theatres Building function space will be renamed The Leaper Family Pavilion with their $5 million development pledge.

Free opportunity to see Australia’s largest Banksy collection and over 100 street artworks

Be the first to see Banksy’s new work and Australia’s biggest collection of street art.

Radical Textiles blockbuster poses hard questions around supposedly ‘soft’ medium

The Art Gallery of South Australia’s huge exhibition doesn’t hold back in showcasing artists who have used textiles to proudly, and at times defiantly, make their mark.

Creative Australia trials $3.88 million program to support small to medium sector

An additional $3,880,000 investment over two years from the Federal Government will support 12 small to medium companies across the country.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Book review: You don’t have to have a dream, Tim Minchin ★★1/2

Three speeches made by Tim Minchin when he received honorary university degrees are collected and published as a book.

Exhibition Review: Yuriyal Bridgeman: yubilong(mi)bilongyu, Griffith University Art Museum ★★★★

This survey investigates the significant mark Yuriyal Bridgeman has made on Australia’s post-colonial arts landscape.

Theatre review: The Inheritance, Seymour Centre ★★★★★

This marathon production, based on the seminal E M Forster novel Howards End, makes huge demands of the audience – and rewards them richly.

Exhibition review: re/JOY, Vipoo Srivilasa, Australian Design Centre ★★★★

Vipoo Srivilasa reclaims memory-laden objects in a genuine body of ceramic works that celebrate the individual and community.

Musical review: Jesus Christ Superstar, Capitol Theatre ★★★1/2

Go for the voices, not the storytelling.

Jobs and education chatter this week

From Beethoven to Murakami: 5 daily routines that spark artistic brilliance

Studying the daily routines of history’s geniuses may strike some as intimidating, but they hold important clues for any aspiring artist.

New director to lead Art Gallery of South Australia

Jason Smith has been announced as the new Director of AGSA.

So you want my arts job: Assistant Director

If you are willing to be an extra set of eyes and ears for the director, working as an assistant director may be the job for you, suggests Guy Simon.

Is debt good for the arts?

What is ‘impact debt finance’, and is it the way forward for more financial sustainability for the arts?

Networking and Mentoring – Learning Module 4, Using Social Media for Networking

The second of five videos in this fourth module, offering practical advice for creative businesses and produced by The Big Idea in New Zealand.

Petra Kalive announced as State Theatre Company South Australia’s new Artistic Director

Petra Kalive aspires to “explore stories that speak to the heart of who we are and who we strive to become” in her new role.

Queensland Theatre appoints local talent Daniel Evans as Artistic Director

Moving up from Associate Artistic Director, Daniel Evans hopes to lead the charge on Queensland’s theatre ecology.

