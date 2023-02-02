This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

It was not surprising what news caught people’s attention this week: the revelation of Revive – Australia’s next National Cultural Policy. Other top reads continue to be the ArtsHub roll-out of sector calendars for 2023, as well as a swag of reviews causing interest.

Revive: $286 million National Cultural Policy revealed

The new cultural policy ‘puts the arts back where they are meant to be – at the heart of our national life,’ according to Prime Minister Albanese.

National Cultural Policy revives unfamiliar hope

Is Revive a game-changer or simply a starting point? Whichever it is, the arts sector can now at least feel seen and appreciated.

This is what you’ve told us: sector responses to Revive

ArtsHub takes a look at the first sweep of sector opinions on the merits, and concerns, of Revive.

Australian literary festivals in 2023

For a third week, our calendar of literary festivals remains in the top five reads for the week. Take a look and find out why.

26 new theatres and galleries opening in Australia in 2023, and beyond

The building boom continues for the arts, with an impressive line-up of new theatres, galleries and cultural centres opening their doors in 2023, and beyond.

Prison art around Australia

ArtsHub investigates how art programs are helping prisoners unlock their creative skills and work towards a more successful rehabilitation.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews; these were this week’s most read reviews:

Theatre review: Sunday, MTC ★★★★ 1/2

‘An epic of living history in… a sumptuous production that shows the best of what the Melbourne Theatre Company has to offer.’

Book review: A Country of Eternal Light, Paul Dalgarno ★★★★★

A stunning story about the ephemeral nature of life in a human body.

Exhibition review: Polly Borland, Nudie and Blobs, STATION ★★★★★

In her latest Australian exhibition, Polly Borland places the human body under the microscope (or rather, the iPhone camera).

Performance review: Hypnotist Matt Hale: Top Fun! 80’s Spectacular ★★★★

An energetic and hilarious evening of comedy, music and air guitar solos.

Exhibition review: Data Relations, ACCA ★★★★ 1/2

What will the future hold? Only data will tell.

Career chatter this week

Ghostwritng: what happens behind the cover?

Invisible ghostwriters slink behind-the-scenes, often hiding behind the name of the published author, but their work should be heralded.

2023 Arts Conference and Summit Planner

Whether you’re a curator, a visual artist, theatre performer, writer or festival director, conferences are returning in 2023, offering professional development opportunities.

So you want my arts job: Visitor Services Officer

Molly Desmond is a Visitor Services Officer, but what does that mean?

And from the Archives

Career and money advice from Andy Warhol

Every one loves a piece of wisdom from Andy, especially when it comes to success and money.