News

 > News

The Carreker Glass Fellowship will strengthen global ties for glass artists

This significant new philanthropic partnership is aimed at connecting glass artists in Australia and the US.
9 Dec 2024 15:55
Gina Fairley
Detail of a glass artist making work with hot glass bubble

Visual Arts

Opportunity for Australian glass artists. Image: Supplied, JamFactory.

Share Icon

Adelaide’s JamFactory has announced a significant new philanthropic partnership aimed at connecting glass artists in Australia and the US.

To be known at the Carreker Glass Fellowship, the initiative has been made possible through the significant support of philanthropists Jim and Helen Carreker. The couple are well-known in the glass community as both collectors of 30 years, and founding patrons of the celebrated FUSE Glass Prize, which they established in 2016.

This new professional opportunity continues to support professional development and collegiate networks. Each year, for the next six years, it will bring an influential, mid-career glass artist from the US to undertake a two-week residency at JamFactory.

In addition, a separate initiative will see an emerging glass artist from JamFactory travel to the US each year to attend the prestigious Summer Studio Classes at the Corning Museum of Glass, in upstate New York. The knock-on impact of this opportunity will be enormous.

Read: Exhibition review: Chihuly in the Botanic Garden, Adelaide Botanic Garden

The gift of learning through travel

The current exhibition of US glass artist, Dale Chihuly’s work at the Botanic Garden in Adelaide, is testament to the value of bringing international masters to Australia. Chihuly first showed with JamFactory in 2000, and many Australian glass artists went on to assist his Seattle studio team.

Similarly, this new residency will allow the visiting artists to work and engage with local South Australian glass artists and deepen their skills.

As for the emerging artists chosen to travel to the Studio of the Corning Museum of Glass, this is widely recognised as the leading school globally (even featured as the most prestigious by the Netflix series Blown Away). It is the calling card that can make careers.

Read: Why I did a reality TV show for my arts practice

The Carreker Glass Fellowship will fully fund tuition, accommodation and travel.

Who are Jim and Helen Carreker?

Two pictures of an elderly woman and man in conversation at a social gallery event.
Philanthropists and glass collectors, Jim and Helen Carreker. Images: Supplied.

Jim Carreker is the entrepreneur behind Aspect Telecommunications, a company that he created in 1985 to provide software for call centres. By 2004 he was ready for a change and, with wife Helen, moved to the Barossa Valley to start a boutique hotel and restaurant.

They took their love of glass with them, first establishing the FUSE Glass Prize for Australian and New Zealand glass artists, and in 2020 expanded their support to launch the FUSE Glass Artist Residency, providing fully funded residencies for Australian glass artists at JamFactory, every alternate year to the biennial prize.

While they returned to the US in 2021, their connection to Australia remains committed with this new Fellowship.

The Carrekers said in a formal statement: “The work of so many Australian glass artists has given us such joy. Over the years we have come to appreciate deeply the significant technical, creative and financial challenges faced by artists working with this intriguing material. Creating opportunities that enable these artists to thrive is truly rewarding to us.”

JamFactory CEO Brian Parkes added: “The long-term cultural legacy of this sustained and targeted philanthropy will be profound.”

The Carreker Glass Fellowship will be managed in partnership between the Corning Museum of Glass and JamFactory to select program recipients. It will commence in 2025.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

Performing Arts News Writing and Publishing Film Digital All Arts Television Features Reviews Museums
More
First launched in 2021, Quarantine Art Fairs returns to picturesque Point Nepean in 2025. Small sculptures and paintings of natural landscape inside a well-lit room with cream walls.
News

Sick of mega art fairs? 2 alternative models offer a more intimate experience

The return of Quarantine Art Fair and The Other Art Fair offers opportunity for respite and connection.

Celina Lei
Black and white image of a women in 1970s taking self portrait. Carol Jerrems
Reviews

Exhibition review: Carol Jerrems: Portraits, National Portrait Gallery, Canberra

Subtlety lost in nostalgic voyeurism, as a retake on Carol Jerrems work is not as fresh as implied.

Gina Fairley
people in gallery with installations made of ceramics and textiles. APT11
News

Unpacking the 11th Asia Pacific Triennial, and its bounceback

Sensitivity over the spectacular makes for a more nuanced survey of the region.

Gina Fairley
Amy of blue-white robots marching in formation. AI
News

2024, the year that was AI

Understanding the march of AI development and its uptake across the arts in 2024.

Gina Fairley
holding a pink pyramid crystal in palm of hand. Gallery representation
Opinions & Analysis

The changing landscape of artist/dealer representation

The Australian art market is at a crossroads. How will that impact the artist and art dealer relationship?

Michael Reid OAM
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login