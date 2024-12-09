The Carreker Glass Fellowship will strengthen global ties for glass artists

Adelaide’s JamFactory has announced a significant new philanthropic partnership aimed at connecting glass artists in Australia and the US.

To be known at the Carreker Glass Fellowship, the initiative has been made possible through the significant support of philanthropists Jim and Helen Carreker. The couple are well-known in the glass community as both collectors of 30 years, and founding patrons of the celebrated FUSE Glass Prize, which they established in 2016.

This new professional opportunity continues to support professional development and collegiate networks. Each year, for the next six years, it will bring an influential, mid-career glass artist from the US to undertake a two-week residency at JamFactory.

In addition, a separate initiative will see an emerging glass artist from JamFactory travel to the US each year to attend the prestigious Summer Studio Classes at the Corning Museum of Glass, in upstate New York. The knock-on impact of this opportunity will be enormous.

Read: Exhibition review: Chihuly in the Botanic Garden, Adelaide Botanic Garden

The gift of learning through travel

The current exhibition of US glass artist, Dale Chihuly’s work at the Botanic Garden in Adelaide, is testament to the value of bringing international masters to Australia. Chihuly first showed with JamFactory in 2000, and many Australian glass artists went on to assist his Seattle studio team.

Similarly, this new residency will allow the visiting artists to work and engage with local South Australian glass artists and deepen their skills.

As for the emerging artists chosen to travel to the Studio of the Corning Museum of Glass, this is widely recognised as the leading school globally (even featured as the most prestigious by the Netflix series Blown Away). It is the calling card that can make careers.

Read: Why I did a reality TV show for my arts practice

The Carreker Glass Fellowship will fully fund tuition, accommodation and travel.

Who are Jim and Helen Carreker?

Philanthropists and glass collectors, Jim and Helen Carreker. Images: Supplied.

Jim Carreker is the entrepreneur behind Aspect Telecommunications, a company that he created in 1985 to provide software for call centres. By 2004 he was ready for a change and, with wife Helen, moved to the Barossa Valley to start a boutique hotel and restaurant.

They took their love of glass with them, first establishing the FUSE Glass Prize for Australian and New Zealand glass artists, and in 2020 expanded their support to launch the FUSE Glass Artist Residency, providing fully funded residencies for Australian glass artists at JamFactory, every alternate year to the biennial prize.

While they returned to the US in 2021, their connection to Australia remains committed with this new Fellowship.

The Carrekers said in a formal statement: “The work of so many Australian glass artists has given us such joy. Over the years we have come to appreciate deeply the significant technical, creative and financial challenges faced by artists working with this intriguing material. Creating opportunities that enable these artists to thrive is truly rewarding to us.”

JamFactory CEO Brian Parkes added: “The long-term cultural legacy of this sustained and targeted philanthropy will be profound.”

The Carreker Glass Fellowship will be managed in partnership between the Corning Museum of Glass and JamFactory to select program recipients. It will commence in 2025.