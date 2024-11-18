News

 News

TarraWarra Museum reveals new building plans

TarraWarra Museum of Art will open a new centre for its collection and art events in March 2025.
18 Nov 2024 16:24
Gina Fairley
architect sketch of new museum building with landsdcaping. TarraWarra Museum

Visual Arts

TarraWarra Museum of Art centre for learning entry. Architect’s render. Image: Supplied.

TarraWarra Museum of Art has revealed the plans for a new building to be opened on 4 March 2025. To be known as the Eva and Marc Besen Centre, the building will be a dedicated place of learning, with flexible spaces for events from educational workshops to talks, lectures, performances, classical music concerts and live arts events. 

An exciting element to the new Centre will provide visible access to over 300 stored artworks from the TarraWarra Museum of Art permanent collection. It has been designed by Kerstin Thompson Architects (KTA), with landscape design by OCULUS and Wurundjeri horticulturalist and artist Craig Murphy-Wandin.

Director of Kerstin Thompson Architects, Kerstin Thompson, says: “The architectural concept is driven by TarraWarra Museum of Art’s commitment to fostering artistic exploration, cultural enrichment and intellectual engagement. Designed to support a diverse range of activities, the spaces are adaptable and interchangeable, accommodating gatherings of up to 200 attendees.

“The focus of the Centre is the Museum’s collection. An innovative approach utilising a secure glass wall reveals its treasures to all visitors. Back of house is now front of house for everyone to enjoy.”

The new Centre will sit adjacent to the existing Museum, and will occupy 2205 square metres of new, multi-use space.

architects sketch of modern building exterior. TarraWarra Museum
TarraWarra Museum of Art centre for learning entry. Architect’s render. Image: Supplied.

Connecting the Centre with the Museum will be a dramatic new sculpture walk between the two buildings, framing views of the stunning natural vistas of the Yarra Valley.

Associate Director of OCULUS, Claire Martin, said: “Our approach to the landscape design was underpinned by a desire to create a dramatic arrival and entry experience, through a sequence of framed views through, to and beyond the sculptural wall. The design acknowledges and looks to celebrate the site’s rich Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung culture, broader landscapes and the resilience of natural systems.”

The outdoor walkway will feature sculptures from the permanent collection by acclaimed artists such as Clement Meadmore, Lenton Parr, Robert Klippel and Antony Gormley.

The original Museum building was opened in 2003. Its Collection of over 600 works was gifted to the nation by renowned philanthropists, Eva Besen AO and Marc Besen AC (who died in 2021 and 2023 respectively). TarraWarra Board Chair, Daniel Besen, says: “We are thrilled to see the vision for a major new cultural and educational hub come to life in Victoria, and envisage the Centre playing an important role in allowing for increased and diverse opportunities for TarraWarra’s visitors to connect with art and artists.”

Through the new Centre’s innovative display system of 64 art storage racks positioned behind a 46-metre long secure glass wall, the general public will have year-round viewing access to a curated selection of works by some of Australia’s most significant modern and contemporary artists, as well as unique behind-the-scenes tours.

TarraWarra Museum of Art centre for learning interior. Architect’s render. Image: Supplied.

During the opening weekend the Centre will be activated by a full program of activities in partnership with Arts Project Australia (APA), celebrating the final few days of the exhibition Intimate Imaginaries, curated by Anthony Fitzpatrick – which opens this week.

The day-long event on Saturday 8 March 2025, Rhythms of the Handmade, will feature talks, live artist demonstrations and family-friendly making activities.

TarraWarra Museum of Art is located in the picturesque Wurundjeri Country, Healesville in the Yarra Valley (Victoria).

