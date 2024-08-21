Stella goes to Brisbane

After successfully staging a big Day Out in Melbourne (9 November 2023) and Hobart (16 February 2024), Stella is now gearing up to travel to Brisbane this year on Saturday 31 August.

Like the previous two iterations, the Queensland event will be a free one-day festival celebrating women and non-binary authors, particularly local writers.

Stella Day Out Brisbane will take place at the bookstore, Avid Reader, and feature authors Emily O’Grady, Kristina Olsson and Mirandi Riwoe, Kris Kneen, Laura Jean McKay, Debra Dank and Anita Heiss.

O’Grady, Olsson and Riwoe will come together for the first session of the day in a panel discussion about the stages of an author’s working life span entitled ‘Seasons of a Career’.

The second session, ‘The Art of Few Words’, moderated by Raelee Lancaster, will see authors Kneen and McKay illuminate the mysteries of poetry and short stories.

Rounding out the day will be Dank and Heiss in ‘Reclaiming Language’, exploring the topic of reclaiming and revitalising First Nations languages. This session will be moderated by Cheryl Leavy.

Read: 5 tips on landing a visually arresting book cover

‘We are incredibly excited to bring this free event to Brisbane and help celebrate and amplify the work of Queensland authors. We are also thrilled to hold the event in partnership with Avid Reader, the independent bookshop we all love. We hope this is the first of many Stella events in Brisbane,’ says Executive Director and CEO, Fiona Sweet.

Tickets to Stella Day Out Brisbane are free but currently marked as sold out. There’s a wait list though, which is always worth joining, as people invariably drop out after signing up for free events. And note, the Stella Day Out Brisbane sessions will also stream live online.

Stella is a major voice for gender equality and cultural change in Australian literature.

Founded in 2012, the organisation’s flagship program is the annual Stella Prize – a major literary award celebrating Australian women’s writing. Stella also delivers a suite of year-round initiatives, which actively champion Australian women writers, tackle gender bias in the literary sector and connect outstanding books with readers.

