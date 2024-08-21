News

 > News

Stella goes to Brisbane

Stella now heads over to Queensland to curate a free, one-day writers' festival.
21 Aug 2024 10:25
Thuy On
Two panels in black and white. On the left is a woman with dark hair and skirt. She has her hands on her hips. On the right is a close up of a woman with grey hair.

Writing and Publishing

Two of the participants of Stella’s Day Out in Brisbane: Anita Heiss (photo: Kate Bryan) and Debra Dank (photo: supplied).

Share Icon

After successfully staging a big Day Out in Melbourne (9 November 2023) and Hobart (16 February 2024), Stella is now gearing up to travel to Brisbane this year on Saturday 31 August.

Like the previous two iterations, the Queensland event will be a free one-day festival celebrating women and non-binary authors, particularly local writers.

Stella Day Out Brisbane will take place at the bookstore, Avid Reader, and feature authors Emily O’Grady, Kristina Olsson and Mirandi Riwoe, Kris Kneen, Laura Jean McKay, Debra Dank and Anita Heiss.  

O’Grady, Olsson and Riwoe will come together for the first session of the day in a panel discussion about the stages of an author’s working life span entitled ‘Seasons of a Career’. 

The second session, ‘The Art of Few Words’, moderated by Raelee Lancaster, will see authors Kneen and McKay illuminate the mysteries of poetry and short stories.

Rounding out the day will be Dank and Heiss in ‘Reclaiming Language’, exploring the topic of reclaiming and revitalising First Nations languages. This session will be moderated by Cheryl Leavy. 

Read: 5 tips on landing a visually arresting book cover

‘We are incredibly excited to bring this free event to Brisbane and help celebrate and amplify the work of  Queensland authors. We are also thrilled to hold the event in partnership with Avid Reader, the  independent bookshop we all love. We hope this is the first of many Stella events in Brisbane,’ says Executive Director and CEO, Fiona Sweet. 

Tickets to Stella Day Out Brisbane are free but currently marked as sold out. There’s a wait list though, which is always worth joining, as people invariably drop out after signing up for free events. And note, the Stella Day Out Brisbane sessions will also stream live online.

Stella is a major voice for gender equality and cultural change in Australian literature.
Founded in 2012, the organisation’s flagship program is the annual Stella Prize – a major literary award celebrating Australian women’s writing. Stella also delivers a suite of year-round initiatives, which actively champion Australian women writers, tackle gender bias in the literary sector and connect outstanding books with readers.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Twitter: @thuy_on Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

Visual Arts Performing Arts Film Digital Television News All Arts Reviews Features Fiction
More
Second Generation Collective awarded $100,000 through Creative Australia’s VACS Major Commissioning Projects Fund/PICA. A woman with flow brown hair swept up by the wind. She is hinding her face behind her hands with Farsi text. She is standing in a desert.
News

Opportunities and awards

Peter Porter Poetry Prize welcomes submissions, new Deaf Writing Commission, plus winners of PICA commissions and new ARIA Hall of…

Celina Lei
A huge repurposed wool shed with an audience inside looking to the left.
Features

Dunkeld Writers Festival – why would you want to be anywhere else?

This weekend's Dunkeld Writers Festival will explore the landscape and the memories it holds.

Cate Whitehead
Erin O'Dwyer. A black and white digitally manipulated photo of a middle-aged woman with on hand under her chin, looking at the camera with a soft smile. The background is a gradient indigo colour with the text 'so you want my arts job?'
Career Advice

So you want my arts job: Legal Editor

Erin O'Dwyer brings her combined experience in law and journalism to the table as legal editor of 'The Law Handbook'.

Celina Lei
Prime Minister's Literary Awards. The eyes and nose of a boy is seen through the circular fold up pages of a book.
News

2024 Prime Minister's Literary Awards shortlists

Find out the shortlisted titles of the Prime Minister's Literary Awards across six categories.

Thuy On
A brunette man with a light blue shirt, a dark blue jacket is typing on a blue typewriter. Trent Dalton.
News

Trent Dalton to be artist-in-residence at the Museum of Brisbane

Best-selling author Trent Dalton will be inviting Brisbanites to share love stories once again in an interactive love letter experience.

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login