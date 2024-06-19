Stella Count returns and free books initiative launches

After going on hiatus in 2020, Stella, the organisation promoting gender equality and cultural change in Australian literature, and its partner iSentia are poised to bring back the Stella Count. This statistical survey analyses gender bias in the field of book reviewing in Australia. The Stella Count originated in 2012; it collects and interprets data on the gender of authors and reviewers, length of review and genre of books reviewed.



The next count will start in July this year and work backwards. For 2021-23, the survey will continue to focus on book reviews published in 12 major media outlets across Australia.

The research team will analyse the reviews for space and depth, and key details about the authors. This year the Stella Count plans to increase the list of markers in order to cover intersectionality and diversity as well as gender.



In 2024, for the first time, the Count will also expand into online spaces, covering various forms of sub-communities that share book recommendations and seeing how they contribute to amplifying diverse voices. As Ngaire Crawford, Director, Insights and Research at Isentia, says, ‘We are passionate about representation and equality in media and public spaces, and know that this type of work helps provide evidence to celebrate success and to shine a light on where things can improve.’

Stella on the Go

Stella has also launched a national initiative to promote literature: stella ON THE GO – a scheme whereby a curated selection of books by Australian women and non-binary authors are placed on trams, trains and buses across the country. Once the reader finishes with the book, they can keep it, pass it on to a friend or leave it in another public space for the next person to collect.

‘With stella ON THE GO, we want to ensure diverse stories reach as many people as possible and inspire new generations of readers. There is so much scientific research to back up the health benefits of reading, we want to assist with breaking down the financial barrier between readers and reading,’ adds Stella CEO Fiona Sweet.



