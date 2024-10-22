Small Press Network to terminate unless new board is formed

In a recent email, Small Press Network (SPN), a non-profit organisation that acts as a representative body for small and independent publishers in Australia, has informed its members and supporters that it will wind up its current Board, citing numerous reasons. There is an option for members of the community to reform a board within 30 days, but failing that possibility, SPN will cease to exist.

The reasons put forward are various and include:

Running costs

Subscription revenue of circa $30,000 was achieved per annum, but there were running costs (including staff pay) in excess of this. An option to return to a voluntary business, as SPN was when it first started, has not brought forth any interest. Moreover, the majority of the current Board either work full-time or run their own businesses and do not have the capacity to run SPN in addition to their work/business commitments.

Conference deficit

Since 2020, the yearly conference has not been able to cover running costs by revenue raised from attendees. The cost deficit has been covered by grants received for hosting the conference, primarily from the Copyright Agency.

No incoming grants

New grants have not been forthcoming. Additionally, most grants are ‘matching grants’, which require an equal contribution from the organisation receiving the grant. SPN’s deficit in subscription/conference-revenue to running costs makes finding the additional funds with which to match-fund difficult.

Declining subscriptions

There has been a slow decline in paying subscribers, particularly associates.

Decreased value for members

Extending the range of benefits proffered by SPN has proven difficult. An option to increase subscription fees for members and associates has been considered, but the feedback is that there is not much value to be had in membership to SPN at current rates, let alone significantly increased rates.

The Chair of SPN, Anna Solding says, “The current Board has worked hard to find feasible ways to make SPN financially tenable again, but have not found any viable way to achieve this. It is disappointing to us as a Board that we have to communicate this to our members, associates and other supporters, but it is incumbent on the Board to make difficult decisions when required.”

SPN was formed in 2006 to promote independent publishing and support the principle of diversity within the publishing industry as a vital component of Australian literary culture. At its peak it supported over 200 small and independent Australian book publishers.

For further information contact: smallpressnetwork@gmail.com