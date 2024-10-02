News

Sharing stories and culture: Filipino and First Nations printmaking initiative takes off

Hosted by NorthSite in Gimuy/Cairns, ‘Linear Horizons’ aims to foster stronger intercultural connections through printmaking.
2 Oct 2024 14:48
ArtsHub
The ‘Linear Horizons’ cohort in Gimuy/Cairns, taking part in a First Nations and Filipino printmaking initiative. In the photo is a group of 17 people standing under a large tree outside.

The ‘Linear Horizons’ cohort in Gimuy/Cairns. Photo: Supplied.

NorthSite Contemporary Arts has launched a new collaboration with the 23 Sampaguita Artists Collective from Philippines that will foster intercultural collaboration with First Nations artists from Gimuy/Cairns. NorthSite Art Studios is a dedicated print facility – the only one of its kind in Far North Queensland – and provides workshop spaces for artists to collaborate and experiment.

23 Sampaguita is a not-for-profit organisation championing for the arts in the UNESCO Creative City of Baguio in the Philippines and Canberra. The collective regularly works with the Salimisim: Culture and Arts Festival to spotlight artists across visual art and music, and hosts public workshops that invite art-making.

The new printmaking initiative, titled Linear Horizons, will be led by NorthSite’s Programs Coordinator, Melania Jack, and facilitated by NorthSite’s Master Printmaker, Dian Darmansjah alongside Badu Art Centre’s trainee printmaker Aiona Tala Gaidan. Artists from Baguio City, Philippines will engage in a two-week program that channels best practices in cross-cultural engagement.

Read: Shine on Gimuy returns to illuminate tropical city in 2024

Jules Caburian, co-founder and creative producer of 23 Sampaguita, says that the program signals the start of new partnerships in the region. “I can see this opportunity will really be beneficial for our artists, not just in terms of their development, but the connections and invitation to travel, meet other artists and be inspired and seen … supported and recognised. It will do a lot to spur confidence for our artists,” says Caburian.

“And hopefully, it’s the start of more dialogue and exchange between Cairns, Baguio and neighbouring villages. There’s a real synergy between our First Nations cultures – and it’ll be great for the artists to explore that,’ she adds.

Artists from 23 Sampaguita Artists Collective are Ronald Allan De Leon, Kunaya Lopez, Fara Martia Manuel and Taipan Lucero, while from NorthSite, Sasha Farnell, Keira Alberts, Susan Reys and Raidon Robinson will be involved.

Linear Horizons will present a series of events, open studios and cultural experiences, including a community celebration sharing local Philippines and First Nations Culture through dance, music and food on 14 October. People are invited to take part in an interactive printmaking demonstration where they can meet the artists, hear about the techniques they have learned, see the work produced and take home a co-created print.

The project is the outcome of Regional // Regional, a network of producers from across Australia and the IndoPacific facilitated by Asialink Arts.

