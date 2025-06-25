News

 > News

Rose Nolan sends a message: ‘Breathing Helps’

Australian artist Rose Nolan will soon get a major solo exhibition at TarraWarra, where she dives into ‘the role of breath in labour and life’.
25 Jun 2025 10:20
Celina Lei
A floor to ceiling installation by Rose Nolan inside a gallery space. The installation comprises thousands of red and white hessian cloths, organised in a spiral formation with text that corresponds to the artwork title.

Visual Arts

Rose Nolan, ‘To Keep Going Breathing Helps (circle work)’, 2016-2017. Installation view MCA, Sydney. Photo: Courtesy of the artist and Anna Schwartz Gallery, Melbourne.

Share Icon

Australian artist Rose Nolan – known for her almost exclusive use of red and white with large-scale text-based pieces – is due for a major solo exhibition at TarraWarra Museum of Art this August.

Titled Breathing Helps, the exhibition brings together Nolan’s thought-provoking installations, including To Keep Going Breaking Helps (circle work) (2016-17), a tapestry of thousands of red and white hessian circles. Visitors are invited to walk into the work’s circular, open formation, where the text of the artwork title slowly reveals itself.

Nolan will create new commissioned works for Breathing Helps, continuing her Immodest Gesture series with large silkscreen prints that splice her own image with those of American abstract expressionist, Jackson Pollock, in the studio. Throughout her career, Nolan has used her practice to critique conventional representations of the female artist. She often documents her studio processes with black and white photographic self-portraits that sardonically respond to historical studio imagery of famous male artists, including Pollock.

The exhibition invites another female artist into the picture and furthers Nolan’s interdisciplinary explorations. Dancer, choreographer and performance artist Shelley Lasica will develop a new series of performances, titled COLLOQUY, to take place alongside the exhibition.

Read: Man Ray and Max Dupain exhibition coming to Heide

Nolan says of Breathing Helps: “I’m thrilled to be working with curator Victoria Lynn on this major presentation of my work at TarraWarra Museum of Art, and to be working with Shelley [Lasica] for the first time.

“Resisting the didactic chronology of a survey exhibition, this is an exciting opportunity to bring fresh focus to a recurrent thread in my practice – the notion of an elusive presence, characterised by the performativity of the artist in the studio, as well as the viewer within the museum. The exhibition’s title, Breathing Helps, speaks to the role of breath in labour and life – it’s obviously something that helps with everything.”

Lasica offers her approach on the choreographic work: “Rather than activate or respond to the exhibition, my new work COLLOQUY telescopes in and out of the gallery spaces, offering choreographic thinking as a process to navigate through the exhibition, and the accompanying physical map offers a set of possibilities to imagine a performance without having to be present for one.”

Lasica also mentions that while her and Nolan’s careers have “been in parallel with each other since the late 80s”, this is the first time the two are collaborating.

Running from 9 August to 9 November at the TarraWarra Museum of Art, Breathing Helps “invites us into a deeply contemplative and sensory space, one that encourages presence and connection,” says museum director and curator, Dr Victoria Lynn.

She continues, “Over many years, I’ve observed the deft way in which her spatial practice has evolved from her desire to extend the possibilities for painting – allowing it to unfold across time and space and to actively engage the viewer in motion.

“It is a privilege to present a major exhibition of Nolan’s work at TarraWarra Museum of Art, where visitors are invited not just to view art, but to inhabit it, to breathe with it and create their own journey.” 

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is ArtsHub's Content Manager. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

Related News

Jenny Kee (an older Asian-Australian woman wearing tight black jeans matched with red shoes, gloves and glasses which echo the vivid designs of her boldly colourful jumper) and Linda Jackson (an older fair-skinned woman with her hair in braids and wearing sandals, red leggings and a vibrantly coloured long-sleeved, knee length dress and matching hat) pose with pieces from the 'Know My Name: Kee, Jackson and Delaunay' exhibition at the National Gallery of Australia, Kamberri/Canberra, 2025.
News

National Gallery of Australia acquires key works by Jenny Kee and Linda Jackson

The NGA has acquired significant pieces and ensembles from Jackson and Kee, two of Australia’s most enduring fashion designers.

ArtsHub
crowd gathered at exhibition opening. ADC
Opinions & Analysis

Belly punch to craft sector lacks respect: ADC in potential freefall

The CEO of the 61-year-old craft peak body speaks out about being stripped of federal and state operational funding.

Gina Fairley
Buildings alongside a reiverfront.
Sponsored

Open call for artist contributions at Waterfront Brisbane

An opportunity to design a lasting sculptural legacy.

Thuy On
Crowds watching Water Stories, projections on mist over water, at Lightscape Royal Botanic Gardens 2025
Reviews

Installation review: Lightscape, Royal Botanic Gardens

Every year, 'Lightscape' ups the ante to ensure the crowds keep on coming back.

Madeleine Swain
street frontage of the Australian Design Centre, ADC
News

Australian Design Centre loses state and federal funding, faces uncertain future

‘Without core operational funding it is difficult to see how ADC can continue in its current form,’ the organisation warned.

ArtsHub
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login