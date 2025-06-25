Rose Nolan sends a message: ‘Breathing Helps’

Australian artist Rose Nolan – known for her almost exclusive use of red and white with large-scale text-based pieces – is due for a major solo exhibition at TarraWarra Museum of Art this August.

Titled Breathing Helps, the exhibition brings together Nolan’s thought-provoking installations, including To Keep Going Breaking Helps (circle work) (2016-17), a tapestry of thousands of red and white hessian circles. Visitors are invited to walk into the work’s circular, open formation, where the text of the artwork title slowly reveals itself.

Nolan will create new commissioned works for Breathing Helps, continuing her Immodest Gesture series with large silkscreen prints that splice her own image with those of American abstract expressionist, Jackson Pollock, in the studio. Throughout her career, Nolan has used her practice to critique conventional representations of the female artist. She often documents her studio processes with black and white photographic self-portraits that sardonically respond to historical studio imagery of famous male artists, including Pollock.

The exhibition invites another female artist into the picture and furthers Nolan’s interdisciplinary explorations. Dancer, choreographer and performance artist Shelley Lasica will develop a new series of performances, titled COLLOQUY, to take place alongside the exhibition.

Nolan says of Breathing Helps: “I’m thrilled to be working with curator Victoria Lynn on this major presentation of my work at TarraWarra Museum of Art, and to be working with Shelley [Lasica] for the first time.

“Resisting the didactic chronology of a survey exhibition, this is an exciting opportunity to bring fresh focus to a recurrent thread in my practice – the notion of an elusive presence, characterised by the performativity of the artist in the studio, as well as the viewer within the museum. The exhibition’s title, Breathing Helps, speaks to the role of breath in labour and life – it’s obviously something that helps with everything.”

Lasica offers her approach on the choreographic work: “Rather than activate or respond to the exhibition, my new work COLLOQUY telescopes in and out of the gallery spaces, offering choreographic thinking as a process to navigate through the exhibition, and the accompanying physical map offers a set of possibilities to imagine a performance without having to be present for one.”

Lasica also mentions that while her and Nolan’s careers have “been in parallel with each other since the late 80s”, this is the first time the two are collaborating.

Running from 9 August to 9 November at the TarraWarra Museum of Art, Breathing Helps “invites us into a deeply contemplative and sensory space, one that encourages presence and connection,” says museum director and curator, Dr Victoria Lynn.

She continues, “Over many years, I’ve observed the deft way in which her spatial practice has evolved from her desire to extend the possibilities for painting – allowing it to unfold across time and space and to actively engage the viewer in motion.

“It is a privilege to present a major exhibition of Nolan’s work at TarraWarra Museum of Art, where visitors are invited not just to view art, but to inhabit it, to breathe with it and create their own journey.”