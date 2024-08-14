News

Regional and Remote Music Summit headed to NSW in 2025

Following its successful Darwin debut this month, the Summit’s second iteration will be held in regional NSW next year.
14 Aug 2024 9:21
Richard Watts
Two young female performers, one blonde-haired and playing a tambourine, the other red-haired and playing a ukulele, sing into the same microphone on stage at a music festival.

Little Quirks (Runaway Records) performing at Under Western Skies, Dubbo, 2021. Photo: Luke Hibbard Photography.

The second-ever Regional and Remote Music Summit will be held in NSW in 2025, the Minns Labor Government has confirmed.

The announcement was made on Friday 9 August by NSW Minister for the Arts, Music and the Night-time Economy, John Graham, at the conclusion of the inaugural Regional and Remote Music Summit in Darwin.

‘Rebuilding our regional touring ecosystem will benefit regional and remote communities, as well as the artists living in there,’ said Graham on Friday.

‘This [Summit] will play an integral role in reshaping the music industry. I’m encouraged that what begins in Darwin will build momentum next year in NSW, as we collectively work to tackle the challenges facing regional and remote touring for contemporary music,’ he added.

Sound NSW (a state office committed to the growth, development and promotion of contemporary music) and Music Australia (established in 2023 within Creative Australia as a new dedicated body focused on supporting and investing in Australian contemporary music) are each contributing $100,000 to the event, in order to support state body MusicNSW‘s hosting of the 2025 Regional and Remote Music Summit.

MusicNSW Managing Director, Joe Muller, said: ‘MusicNSW is delighted to take the baton from our friends at MusicNT to deliver the next annual Regional and Remote Music Summit in regional NSW.

‘In a context of accelerated sector change and challenges, we recognise the vital importance of developing music activity in regional and remote music communities. This event will bring together the brightest minds in Australian contemporary music to connect and collaborate across three days of discussions that provoke the question, how can we support regional and remote music communities in NSW and Australia to truly thrive?’

According to MusicNSW’s Regional Touring Network map, the state boasts 184 venues supporting live music in the regions. These include the front bar of the Palace Hotel and Petrichor Bar in Broken Hill, the dedicated live music venue The Cordial Factory in Grenfell, and The Blind Pig Sound Lounge and Bar in Orange.

Strengthening the touring sector across regional and remote NSW would be a valuable outcome of the 2025 Summit, according to Padraic Skehan, one half of Wollongong band Chimers.

‘We’re encouraged by the extension of this initiative into 2025 and hope that, between now and the Regional NSW Summit, purposeful inroads are made to connect regional touring communities and ecosystems – not only for the sake of the locals in those communities, but also for bands like us who would benefit greatly from a connected, strong and supported regional and remote music community across the country,’ Skehan tells ArtsHub.

About the Summit

The Regional and Remote Music Summit aims to amplify the voices of music storytellers in remote and regional communities, with such communities representing 28% of Australia’s population.

A key outcome of the first-ever Regional and Remote Music Summit, held on Larrakia Country over 7-9 August 2024, was the collective agreement that the event should become an annual gathering, taking place each year in a different region of Australia.

The Darwin Summit was attended by over 120 music industry delegates from across the nation and included an NT music industry roundtable on its first day, followed by a range of keynotes, workshops and panels.

Read: From cyclone tragedy to cultural celebration: Darwin Festival celebrates 45 years

Mark Smith, Executive Director of MusicNT, said of the Darwin event, ‘This Summit has amplified the voices of those living and working in regional and remote areas, providing the visiting industry with unique insights into the realities of regional music from the people who live and breathe it every day.’

He added: ‘This Summit was created with the hope that it could become an annual event that shifts the focus off the highway onto what’s happening in the regions and how it can be supported. Each year moving to a different region in the country will provide them with the space and opportunity to tell their stories and share their music cultures. Starting this journey in the Northern Territory is an honour and we look forward to continuing to support a place for the discussion around the importance of regional music.’

The dates and NSW location of the 2025 Regional and Remote Music Summit will be announced in late 2024.

Richard Watts

Richard Watts OAM is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, a Melbourne Fringe Festival Living Legend, and was awarded the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize in 2020. In 2021 he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Green Room Awards Association. Most recently, Richard received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in June 2024. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

