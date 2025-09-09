Queensland Literary Awards announces delayed shortlist after judges’ mass resignation in May

The Queensland Literary Awards has quietly revealed its list of shortlisted authors for 2025, following a delay caused by a mass resignation of its judges in late May this year. The exodus was triggered by an incident separate from the awards, when the State Library of Queensland rescinded a fellowship from First Nations writer KA Ren Wyld earlier in May.

The Queensland Literary Awards shortlist announcement was originally slated for 5 August, with winners expected to be announced on 12 September. The announcement of the winner has been confirmed for 26 September.

Unusually, the list of shortlisted titles – including First Nations autobiographies and books on First Nations themes, works about Australian history, Chinese immigration and more – were announced quietly, without fanfare. No media release was sent out about the shortlisted titles, and at the time of writing, the Library’s social media channels have not covered the news.

Queensland Literary Awards suffered from Ministerial intervention

During a parliamentary hearing in August, library chief Vicki McDonald confirmed that 12 of 34 judges for the Queensland Literary Awards had quit in the wake of the Library’s decision to rescind the previously awarded black&write fellowship to KA Ren Wyld.

Queensland Arts and Education Minister John-Paul Langbroek unsuccesfully pressed library leaders to take the fellowship away from Wyld, who he claimed was guilty of “glorifying terrorism”. He then issued a direction to rescind the award.

Langbroek doubled down on his decision when questioned in August, saying the Queensland Literary Awards would happily ‘find other judges’ as needed. Labroek did not rule out future intervention in the Awards process, if he deemed it necessary.

Langbroek’s intervention was inspired by a now deleted 2019 social media post from Wyld, praising a slain Hamas leader. Wyld told The Guardian the post was an emotional reaction to Australia’s foreign policies. Wyld’s planned work for their fellowship focussed on the Stolen Generations and had nothing to do with Australian foreign policy, Hamas, or Middle Eastern conflict.

Langbroek said he was committed to free speech but that did not ‘extend to celebrating murder and violence, nor does it absolve individuals from the consequences of eroding public confidence or support’.

The Australian Government has listed Hamas as a terrorist organisation as per the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s website.

Author KA Ren Wyld was awarded a fellowship, and then it was rescinded, triggering a mass resignation of Queensland Literary Award judges in protest. Image: Supplied.

Queensland Literary Award judges spoke out on government intervention

The Queensland Literary Awards draws upon a diverse range of judges from across the publishing industry. In 2025, these initially included several literary heavyweights.

Evelyn Araluen, the Stella-award-winning poet and one of the judges who resigned in May, said, ‘I will not participate in a system that values thought-policing and the silencing of anti-genocidal sentiments over the integrity of artists.

‘By conceding to this flagrant weaponisation of the mere perception of a bad-faith assumption of anti-Semitism, wielded against a First Nations author who has been so central to the Blak literary community, the State Library have made themselves liable for the consequences of this decision. The reputational harm of this choice will not be ignored by the literary and First Nations community,’ Araluen said.

Writer Nigel Featherstone also resigned, saying his departure was ‘due to yet another example of Australian artists being denied work, opportunities and recognition based on political views’.

Another judge, Sara El Sayed, resigned and explained, ‘Literature must remain a space for truth, courage, resistance and humanity. Anything less is a betrayal of the very value these awards should uphold.’

Since the statements from Langbroek, the State Library of Queensland has remained relatively silent on the state of the Queensland Literary Awards. This week’s under-the-radar publication of the shortlist appears to suggest that it is now business as usual for the Awards.

Winners will share in a pool of more than $200,000 in prize money across 11 categories.

