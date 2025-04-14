Public invited to name new QPAC theatre

The long-awaited new theatre for QPAC (Queensland Performing Arts Centre) is set to open in 2026. Last week, the Queensland Government opened consultation for Queenslanders, who can now vote on their favourite name for the new theatre or suggest an alternative on Arts Queensland’s website. The theatre opening has long been delayed, missing the beginning of Rachel Healy’s tenure as CEO and the Centre’s 40th birthday celebration last weekend.

The public can choose from four pre-selected names or offer an original idea, and submissions will close at 5pm on Saturday 10 May. Minister for the Arts John-Paul Langbroek has explained the origins of the four names.

“The pre-selected names of Glasshouse and Lantern are inspired by the theatre’s shimmering façade, while Watershed and Russell reference the theatre’s location and proximity to the river,” said Langbroek.

“We’re excited to soon close the curtain on the construction phase and premiere this incredible venue to audiences across Queensland and the globe.”

Minister for Housing and Public Works Sam O’Connor claimed his party is tidying up a mess left by the previous Labor Government.

“This new theatre will be an artistic masterpiece and, with 90 tonnes of Queensland timber in the auditorium and an iconic curved glass façade symbolising the twists and turns of the Brisbane River, it will truly be a showcase of our state,” said O’Connor. “Unfortunately, the former Labor Government’s mismanagement caused this project’s timeline to blowout by three and a half years. We’re getting on with the job of fixing Labor’s mess and we will deliver a new theatre all Queenslanders can be proud of.”

O’Connor didn’t comment on Tropical Cyclone Alfred, the 2022 floods or the supply chain strain from COVID-19 that impacted construction timelines on significant projects across the state.

Once completed, the new theatre will make QPAC the largest performing arts venue in the country, boasting 1500 seats and a modern glass façade.

“The new theatre will be more than just a building for Queensland,” said QPAC CEO Rachel Healy. “It will nurture our state’s emerging artists and present new work, provide spaces to enable unique entertainment experiences and extend our digital reach.”

Langbroek promised the theatre would be worth waiting for. “We can’t wait to shine a spotlight on our talented arts workers in the lead-up to the 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games and beyond, to enhance our reputation as a vibrant arts destination.”

He didn’t name any specific Queensland artists or arts workers in his comments, instead referring to a German and an Englishman when he said, “From Shakespeare to Beethoven’s symphonies, theatres host global sensations every day, but this theatre will be a masterpiece in its own right.”

Members of the public are encouraged to cast their vote at a specially designed website.