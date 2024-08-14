Powerful women creators sweep the 2024 Art Music Awards

Art Music Awards, co-presented by the Australasian Performing Right Association and Australasian Mechanical Copyright Owners Society (APRA AMCOS) and the Australian Music Centre (AMC), has announced a female-powered line-up of winners this year. The Awards celebrates artists who work at the intersection of art music and sound art, pushing boundaries and championing innovation across contemporary and classical music, jazz, improvisation, electronic and experimental practices.

Women and gender-diverse artists took out most of the Work of the Year and Performance of the Year awards, paving the way towards gender equality in the sector.

Mary Finsterer’s ‘Stabat Mater’ – performed by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Choir of Trinity College Melbourne, Mia Robinson, Joseph Nolan, with Benjamin Northey (conductor), Christopher Watson (choral director) and narration by Mel Gibson – was crowned Work of the Year: Choral and Performance of the Year: Noted Composition.

Work of the Year: Electroacoustic/Sound Art went to Genevieve Lacey for sound installation Breathing Space at the National Museum of Australia. She was also recognised for the Luminary Award – National Individual for her collaborations, mentoring of young artists and efforts towards championing diversity within Australian art music.

Also taking out wins in Work of the Year were Sally Whitwell, Cheryl Durongpisitkul, Alice Chance and Kate Milligan, while Mindy Meng Wang’s collaborative work with Paul Gabowsky AO, Spring, Flower, Snow and the Moon 春花秋月 was named Performance of the Year: Jazz/Improved Music.

Durongpisitkul says of her winning work, A Pinky Promise, ‘I wrote this suite as a response to my personal experiences as a woman of colour in the jazz community and my years of watching others experiencing prejudice.’

Whitwell’s Margaret and the Grey Mare is ‘a kind of meta-opera, an opera that critiques the genre from within the genre,’ says the composer. She continues, ‘Problems of colonialist racism and blatant misogyny expressed without critical thought are rusted on in the canonical repertoire.’

Art Music Awards showcasing excellence

This year, three Excellence Awards were awarded to projects that further illuminated the importance of cross-cultural collaboration and artistic practice in contemporary Australian art music.

The Song Room was recognised for its work in building communities for children in remote parts of the Northern Territory through the co-creation of Australian music centred on local people, places and ways of creating with the Excellence in Music Education award.

Meanwhile, Tura’s The Journey Down took home the award for Excellence in a Regional Area and Gelareh Pour and Brian O’Dwyer’s ZÖJ project was awarded Excellence in Experimental Practice. Pour and O’Dwyer are a voice and percussion duo blending traditional Persian elements with contemporary Australian sounds.

A new cohort of luminaries recognised

The 2024 Luminary Award: National Organisation was presented to Omega Ensemble for its dedication to championing emerging and diverse voices, and commissioning new Australian works.

Also taking out wins in this category were Jessica Cottis (Artistic Director and Chief Conductor of the Canberra Symphony Orchestra), US-born Australia-based composer Jessica Wells, Camerata – Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra, the Bowerbird Collective, classical composer Don Kay, Duré Dara OAM, who is involved in a range of roles across hospitality and the creative arts sector, and Perth-based jazz saxophonist, composer and educator, Gemma Farrell.

Each year up to 10 Luminary awards are presented to individuals or organisations for a sustained contribution (three to five years prior) to their state/territory community or on a national scale.

Founder and Artistic Director of Gondwana Choirs, and 2022 Australian of the Year, Lyn Williams AM was presented with the Richard Gill Award for Distinguished Services to Australian Music.

The 2024 Art Music Awards were presented by Stéphanie Kabanyana Kanyandekwe on 14 August in Melbourne with guest presenters Benjamin Northey and Miranda Hill. Live music performances were curated by Sia Ahmad.