Poh Ling Yeow named Northern Territory’s new tourism ambassador

The Northern Territory government has revealed Poh Ling Yeow as the Northern Territory’s newest ambassador. Ling Yeow steps into the role as she takes the front of cover of the Australian Women’s Weekly Christmas 2024 issue.

“As someone who adores travel, learning, and finding inspiration in new places, the NT is a dream destination. From the breathtaking Top End to the awe-inspiring Red Centre, I’ve fallen in love with it all – and I couldn’t be prouder to showcase everything this extraordinary place has to offer!,” says Ling Yeow.

Celebrity tourism ambassadors have long been used to boost domestic and international tourism. Ling Yeow’s profile as an Australian with a passion for travel, food, and culture seems designed to help the Northern Territory boost domestic tourism.

Read: What’s changed in cultural tourism?

Overall, domestic tourism improved across 2024, including in the Northern Territory. According to the Australian Government, travel to the Northern Territory increased 24% in the September quarter of 2024, with a slight increase in tourism spending.

Darwin will host the first ever Regional and Remote Summit in 2025, and the Darwin Symphony Orchestra will tour across the territory. Darwin Festival is slated for August 2025.