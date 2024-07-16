Poetry Month 2024 goes international

As well as its usual program of nationwide events, this year, Poetry Month 2024 (30 July to 1 September) will be partnering with UK poetry and spoken word festival, Contains Strong Language.

Poetry Month is an initiative of Red Room Poetry, Australia’s leading organisation that commissions poets and produces live poetry events nationally. It’s a festival that celebrates emerging and established writers, as well as public figures with an unexpected passion for poetry.

Contains Strong Language

In 2024, the UK’s own poetry and spoken word festival will leave British shores for the first time to put a spotlight on Australia. Together, the BBC and ABC, working with Red Room Poetry, will broadcast Australian poetry throughout the nation, to the UK and to over 200 countries across the world.

Live performances, broadcast, talks and workshops will take place at iconic venues across Sydney, including the State Library of NSW, the Art Gallery of NSW, Sydney Theatre Company and Riverside Theatres Parramatta. Events include:

A recording of the BBC’s flagship arts show Front Row in front of a live audience at the State Library of NSW, with guest host Michael Cathcart and a range of artists and performers.

Two recordings of the BBC’s “cabaret of the word” The Verb – recorded at the State Library of NSW and Riverside Theatres Parramatta respectively – hosted by UK poet Ian McMillan, featuring readings by Australian poets, including Eileen Chong, Omar Sakr, DOBBY and Sara Mansour.

A special edition of the BBC World Service Arts Hour, hosted by Rudi Bremer, focusing on First Nations poets, for broadcast across the world.

A series of talks by Brendan Cowell, Farz Edraki, Luka Lesson, Sara Saleh and Daniel Browning recorded at the Sydney Theatre Company, for broadcast as a series on BBC Radio 3 The Essay.

A recording for ABC Radio Australia showcasing Australian poets with connections to Pacific countries. Hosted by Hau Latukefu and recorded at the Riverside Theatres Parramatta.

UK poet laureate Simon Armitage will lead two creative-writing workshops for children and adults, respectively.

Poetry Month Ambassadors

Seven Poetry Month Ambassadors will deliver prompts as well as share their own poems. The 2024 ambassadors are:

journalist, TV and radio presenter, and author Stan Grant

actor Heather Mitchell, currently starring in RBG: Of Many, One

author and poet Nam Le

AWGIE-winning writer, producer and host of The Last Year Of Television, Mitch McTaggart

actor and writer Chika Ikogwe

poet and author Lang Leav, and

TV comedy writer, producer and author James Colley.

30 in 30 poems

Each year, Poetry Month features 30 poems published daily throughout August. In 2024, commissioned poets include:

AWGIE-winning First Nations playwright Dylan Van Den Berg

poet and critic Felicity Plunkett

author and journalist Patrick Lenton

producer/poet, co-editor of the Muslim Poetry Project Zainab Syed

current Australian Poetry Slam Champion Rob Waters

poet, musician, artist and Red Room Poetry alumna Kirli Saunders

Lebanese-Palestinian writer Hasib Hourani

author and poet Nam Le

Chinese-Australian author, translator and academic Ouyang Yu, and

former Greens Senator, poet and musician Jonathan Sri.

Poetry State Showcases

In August across Australia there will be statewide showcases celebrating poetry in all its guises:

Following showcases in every state and territory, Poetry Month 2024 will culminate in the National Poetry Month Gala on 29 August at the State Library of NSW. Hosted by actor and 2024 Poetry Month Ambassador Chika Ikogwe (Heartbreak High, Mikki vs the World), the event will feature Paul Kelly in one of his only public performances this year, UK Poet Laureate Simon Armitage, Hasib Hourani, Julia Baird, Ali Cobby Eckermann, Pascalle Burton, Princess Arinola Adegbite and more.

As David Stavanger, co-Artistic Director at Red Room Poetry, says: ‘This August, as part of Poetry Month, Red Room Poetry is taking Australian poets and poetry to the world.’

The full program of Poetry Month is now available.